Tracking the key stats: Martinez boosts NU's running numbers again, run defense tightens the screws

Here's a look at some key talking points heading into Saturday's Nebraska-Buffalo game at Memorial Stadium:

Running back productivity

Entering Saturday: Nebraska got its running game on track against Fordham, but, hey, it was Fordham. Could the Huskers continue to show improvement on yards per rush, especially from the running backs?

Saturday: Gabe Ervin got loose for gains of 11 and 22 yards in the third quarter, but otherwise, NU's tailbacks were bottled up. Markese Stepp, who went 18 for 101 against Fordham was quiet, rushing for 17 yards on nine carries through three quarters.

NU's rushing total of 193 yards through three quarters looked good, but a big part of that came on Adrian Martinez scrambles, including a shake-them-out-of-their shoes 71-yarder in the second quarter.

Run defense

Entering Saturday: The Blackshirts were set to face a Buffalo team that likes to run the ball. The Bulls rushed for 312 yards against FCS Wagner and had a legit back in Kevin Marks.