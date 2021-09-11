Tracking the key stats: Martinez boosts NU's running numbers again, run defense tightens the screws

Here's a look at some key talking points heading into Saturday's Nebraska-Buffalo game at Memorial Stadium:
Running back productivity
Entering Saturday: Nebraska got its running game on track against Fordham, but, hey, it was Fordham. Could the Huskers continue to show improvement on yards per rush, especially from the running backs?
Saturday: Gabe Ervin got loose for gains of 11 and 22 yards in the third quarter, but otherwise, NU's tailbacks were bottled up. Markese Stepp, who went 18 for 101 against Fordham was quiet, rushing for 17 yards on nine carries through three quarters.
NU's rushing total of 193 yards through three quarters looked good, but a big part of that came on Adrian Martinez scrambles, including a shake-them-out-of-their shoes 71-yarder in the second quarter.
Run defense
Entering Saturday: The Blackshirts were set to face a Buffalo team that likes to run the ball. The Bulls rushed for 312 yards against FCS Wagner and had a legit back in Kevin Marks.
Saturday: When Buffalo seemed like it was on the verge of getting the run game on track, the Blackshirts came up with a stuff. At one point, Buffalo had just 56 yards on 19 carries for an average of 2.9 per attempt, ultimately finishing with 135 yards on the ground (4.1 yards per carry). By the fourth quarter, the Bulls had to rely heavily on the passing game to play catchup.
Marks finished with 85 yards on 21 carries, but he had to work hard for each yard.
Downfield passing game
Entering Saturday: The Huskers established a downfield attack last week against Fordham with Martinez averaging 19.1 yards per completion over his final 14 attempts. Could NU open the lid against a Bulls team with a formidable pass rush?
Saturday: This got challenging with Oliver Martin missing a second consecutive game and Zavier Betts leaving in the second quarter because of injury.
Samori Toure ran a nice route over the middle of the field and took one to the house for 68 yards.
The deepest ball thrown by Martinez put an exclamation point on the afternoon. After forcing a missed field goal, Martinez hit Toure in stride over the top for another 68-yard score with 5:53 remaining.
Special teams
Entering Saturday: Would Scott Frost stick with Cam Taylor-Britt in the punt return game? Could the Huskers make hay in the return game? Is Connor Culp over his early struggles (one missed field goal at Illinois)?
Saturday: Culp missed three field goals (32, 42 and 34 yards), Buffalo recovered a punt after it hit a Husker and NU didn't have a punt return as Taylor-Britt and Toure split chances.
Daniel Cerni did nail three punts inside the Buffalo 20, including one at the Bulls' 2.
