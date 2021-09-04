Tracking the key stats: Huskers put an emphasis on running the ball; NU cashes in on first downs

They say teams should take a big leap between the first and second games of the season. Fordham isn't Illinois, but the Huskers executed much better on offense and the defense forced three turnovers. Here's a look at some key areas from Saturday:
Running back production
Entering Saturday: The Husker running backs combined for 54 yards on 19 carries (2.8 yards per carry) in a 30-22 loss at Illinois. The offensive line struggled to create some lanes, and NU's leading rusher not named Adrian Martinez was Gabe Ervin (33 yards on 12 carries).
Saturday: Nebraska's running game seemed to have some zip when USC transfer Markese Stepp was in the game. He was easily the Huskers' top back, finishing with 101 yards on 18 carries for an average of 5.6 yards per carry. Ervin, who started, had 17 yards on six carries (2.8 ypc). NU finished with 329 rushing yards on 65 attempts, averaging 5.1 yards per tote.
First-down yardage
Entering Saturday: How can a Husker offense spinning its wheels a bit find some momentum? By generating big gains on first downs.
Saturday: With less than 8 minutes remaining in the game, Nebraska was averaging 7.3 yards on first down. Martinez was 9-of-11 passing for 130 yards on first down, and the Huskers averaged 5.4 yards per first-down rushing attempt. Even better for Scott Frost's offensive unit: No penalties on first down.
Passing defense
Entering Saturday: The Huskers were set to see one of the top passers in FCS in Fordham's Tim DeMorat, the 2020-21 Patriot League offensive player of the year.
Saturday: The 6-for-4 senior was picking on the NU secondary early, completing 11 of his first 16 passes, including a 31-yard scoring strike. NU tightened the screws and DeMorat was 5 of his next 12 for seven yards. The Huskers also picked off DeMorat three times.
Martinez
Entering Saturday: Martinez was 16-of-32 passing and had a critical fumble against Illinois in last week's loss.
Saturday: Martinez had a very clean game. He was 17-of-23 for 254 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 33 yards and two touchdowns. The senior made good decisions and appeared to create good pass-and-catch rhythm with Samouri Toure (eight catches for 133 yards). Again, Fordham is not Illinois, but maybe Saturday's performance can continue to build some confidence for NU's senior signal-caller.
