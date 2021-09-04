Tracking the key stats: Huskers put an emphasis on running the ball; NU cashes in on first downs

They say teams should take a big leap between the first and second games of the season. Fordham isn't Illinois, but the Huskers executed much better on offense and the defense forced three turnovers. Here's a look at some key areas from Saturday:

Running back production

Entering Saturday: The Husker running backs combined for 54 yards on 19 carries (2.8 yards per carry) in a 30-22 loss at Illinois. The offensive line struggled to create some lanes, and NU's leading rusher not named Adrian Martinez was Gabe Ervin (33 yards on 12 carries).

Saturday: Nebraska's running game seemed to have some zip when USC transfer Markese Stepp was in the game. He was easily the Huskers' top back, finishing with 101 yards on 18 carries for an average of 5.6 yards per carry. Ervin, who started, had 17 yards on six carries (2.8 ypc). NU finished with 329 rushing yards on 65 attempts, averaging 5.1 yards per tote.

First-down yardage

Entering Saturday: How can a Husker offense spinning its wheels a bit find some momentum? By generating big gains on first downs.