Top tight end Thomas Fidone joins Husker fold: NU holds off powers, lands pledge from coveted 2021 player

Just about everybody in the country tried to recruit Fidone at one point or another before he ultimately picked Nebraska over a finalist group that included defending national champion LSU, Michigan and in-state Iowa. A small sampling of the other schools that offered and recruited Fidone in recent months: Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas, USC and Alabama.

Fidone, though, has always had strong ties to the Huskers. They’ve recruited him hard for months and have used just about the entire coaching staff to build relationships with him and his family. It’s a family, too, that grew up wearing Nebraska colors just across the state line.

"It’s going to be crazy. I can’t wait for the day to come," Fidone said. "I’m looking forward to it and taking it day by day."

Fidone first picked up an offer from the Huskers in September last year after attending NU’s loss to Ohio State. At that time, he already had offers from Iowa State and Iowa and proceeded to pick up more than 30 more Power Five offers including the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, USC, Texas, Florida State, Big Ten West members Wisconsin, Minnesota and Purdue and a host of others.