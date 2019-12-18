Top Husker target Kaden Johnson picks Wisconsin

A key Nebraska target isn't headed to Lincoln, but he's staying in Big Ten country.
Minnesota prep standout linebacker Kaden Johnson signed with the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday morning.
Nebraska looked to be in good shape to land the 6-foot-4, 230-pound outside backer, but the Badgers made a late impression.
“I think his number one deal is his explosiveness," Minnehaha Academy football coach Chris Goodwin told the Journal Star. "He’s just so powerful through his hips, especially given his size. You know, he’s a top basketball player, too. You can see it. He’s just so athletic. He gets himself into great positions. He’s intuitive around the ball. And he’s a fantastic receiver and tight end, too. I know he could play either one of those positions in college. Maybe not wide receiver, but for sure I think he would be a great tight end in college, too.”
Johnson's finalists were Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oregon State and LSU.
Johnson's strong hands obviously help him as a pass rusher, as he recorded 51 tackles (17 for loss with six sacks) as his team’s “rush” linebacker last fall.
After Nebraska brought him in for an official visit in September, outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt stopped by his home Dec. 1, the first day of the open contact period.
As for Johnson's strong hands, Goodwin said, “It's that ability to get the other guy’s hands off you -- to swat them away or grab a guy’s wrist and go by him.”