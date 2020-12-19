To bowl or not to bowl, that is (likely) the Huskers' next question to answer

One by one, Frost and players said they hadn’t yet reached that conclusion.

“It’s definitely something that as a leadership council and obviously the coaching staff and players in general that we’re going to have to discuss,” junior quarterback and captain Adrian Martinez said. “It’s something that I don’t think has been completely decided yet. It’s been a long year and one way or the other, I think we’re happy with the way we played tonight.”

It would appear that several destinations are possible, beginning with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. Both of those games are on Dec. 30. Frost didn’t sound overly enthusiastic about playing Dec. 26, when the Guaranteed Rate Bowl takes place in Phoenix. That turnaround, he said Friday night, would be a lot to ask of a team that just came off a short week to get ready for a long trip East to play Rutgers and arrived back in Lincoln at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

“It’s been a long haul. I think it would be great for us if we have the opportunity to go play another game, don’t know if we have that opportunity, but I’m going to let the guys decide if they have gas left in the tank and we’ll make that decision,” Frost said.