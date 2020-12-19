To bowl or not to bowl, that is (likely) the Huskers' next question to answer

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey – Amidst the joy of a cramped visitors locker room on Friday night at SHI Stadium, it was difficult to discern just how much this Nebraska football team had left in the tank.
As head coach Scott Frost and five of his players cycled through postgame interviews via Zoom following a 28-21 win over Rutgers – one in which NU clearly had more to give than the Scarlet Knights, as evidenced by the Huskers rumbling to 258 of their 365 rushing yards in the second half, mounting three scoring drives of 90-plus yards and then rolling the final 7 minutes, 35 seconds off the clock with a final 15-play drive – there was no sure sign of whether this team will decide it wants 60 more minutes in 2020.
They will almost certainly have the opportunity somewhere, against somebody. Enough teams around the country have already reached an answer to the question that the Huskers are now faced with, and many have decided not to play in a postseason that will not look like the regular bowl hoopla that populates this part of the college football calendar.
There won’t be opportunities to enjoy whatever place a team is sent, whether it be Nashville or Charlotte or Tampa or, heck, Birmingham, Alabama. There will be only more of what 2020 has been marked by so far – COVID-19 testing, isolation in hotel rooms, questions about whether families are allowed to travel over the holiday week to a bowl game and if they should.
One by one, Frost and players said they hadn’t yet reached that conclusion.
“It’s definitely something that as a leadership council and obviously the coaching staff and players in general that we’re going to have to discuss,” junior quarterback and captain Adrian Martinez said. “It’s something that I don’t think has been completely decided yet. It’s been a long year and one way or the other, I think we’re happy with the way we played tonight.”
It would appear that several destinations are possible, beginning with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte and the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. Both of those games are on Dec. 30. Frost didn’t sound overly enthusiastic about playing Dec. 26, when the Guaranteed Rate Bowl takes place in Phoenix. That turnaround, he said Friday night, would be a lot to ask of a team that just came off a short week to get ready for a long trip East to play Rutgers and arrived back in Lincoln at 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
“It’s been a long haul. I think it would be great for us if we have the opportunity to go play another game, don’t know if we have that opportunity, but I’m going to let the guys decide if they have gas left in the tank and we’ll make that decision,” Frost said.
The Big Ten’s first task will be to fill the seven games it has as of this writing – assuming that Ohio State punches a ticket to the College Football Playoff. Indiana is in line for a potential New Year’s Six berth, which lines Northwestern and Iowa up for the Citrus and Outback Bowls in Florida on Jan. 1.
Even if the Huskers don’t make that cut, teams are dropping out around the country. Somebody will be looking for a team. The question, then is if the Huskers will decide they’re looking for a game.
Sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said he’d love to play, but also that it had been a long season. Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said he hasn’t seen his family since late March, when he became the first player to return to Lincoln under NU’s strict return-to-campus protocols.
“That’s a big piece as well, obviously, for the coaches and the players and everyone involved with this program,” Martinez said.
“If we have to play another game, we’d be fine with that, but if we’re not, it will be nice to get home and get back with our families,” sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said.
Nebraska earned the right to sleep in a little on Saturday morning, then it will at some point make the decision on whether to play once more.
Most bowl assignment – and also the College Football Playoff field – will likely be set Sunday.
