William Nixon, a three-star class of 2020 prospect from Waco, Texas, will announce his college choice Monday afternoon via Twitter, according to HuskerOnline.com.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver has received 15 scholarship offers. He's narrowed his list to Baylor, Nebraska, Purdue, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame.
Although his father, Jeff Nixon, is Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach, the recruiting web site 247Sports regards William Nixon as a strong lean toward Nebraska.
Nixon visited Lincoln in early June and followed with visits to Georgia Tech and Purdue.
Nebraska on Friday saw three-star Omaha Burke receiver Xavier Watts verbally commit to Notre Dame.
The Huskers' class of 2020 stands at seven players, including four-star Bellevue West receiver Zavier Betts.