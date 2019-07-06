{{featured_button_text}}

William Nixon, a three-star class of 2020 prospect from Waco, Texas, will announce his college choice Monday afternoon via Twitter, according to HuskerOnline.com.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver has received 15 scholarship offers. He's narrowed his list to Baylor, Nebraska, Purdue, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame.

Although his father, Jeff Nixon, is Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach, the recruiting web site 247Sports regards William Nixon as a strong lean toward Nebraska.

Nixon visited Lincoln in early June and followed with visits to Georgia Tech and Purdue.

Nebraska on Friday saw three-star Omaha Burke receiver Xavier Watts verbally commit to Notre Dame.

The Huskers' class of 2020 stands at seven players, including four-star Bellevue West receiver Zavier Betts.

