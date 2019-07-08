Saying he trusts the Nebraska coaching staff's vision for him as a student-athlete, William Nixon, a three-star class of 2020 prospect from Waco, Texas, announced Monday his intentions to play football for the Huskers.
"What set Nebraska apart was a few things," the Waco Midway High School standout told the Journal Star. "This was a very difficult decision because of all the great staffs and coaches I met throughout this process. But I loved the entire Nebraska coaching staff and their vision for me as a student-athlete at Nebraska.
"Nebraska also fits what I want to do academically, which is engineering or business."
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound receiver has received 15 scholarship offers. He had narrowed his list to Baylor, Nebraska, Purdue, Georgia Tech and Notre Dame.
Although his father, Jeff Nixon, is Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach, Nixon was regarded as a strong lean toward Nebraska even before announcing via Twitter he had in fact chosen the Huskers.
Nixon visited Lincoln in early June and followed with visits to Georgia Tech and Purdue.
"My dad was very helpful during this entire process and let me make my own decision," Nixon said. "It was nice to be able to count on him for advice."
"It's tough not going to Baylor and playing for Coach (Matt) Rhule and my dad, but I wanted to create a different path for myself."
Although Nebraska on Friday saw three-star Omaha Burke receiver Xavier Watts verbally commit to Notre Dame, Nixon said the timing of his announcement to attend NU was unrelated to Watts' decision.
"I committed to Nebraska early last week, I just didn't announce it (until Monday)," he said.Nixon said he thinks he can fit in Scott Frost's offense as either a receiver or running back.
The Huskers' class of 2020 is now up to eight players, including four-star Bellevue West receiver Zavier Betts.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Blaise Gunneson
|LB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|***
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|200
|Athens, Alabama
|****