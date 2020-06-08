Three questions in the wake of JD Spielman's decision to transfer from Nebraska

Regardless if Spielman returned or not, NU knew it would have to rely on newcomers at receiver regardless this season.

While those three are perhaps the most likely to fill Spielman’s role in the offense itself, the Huskers would do well to get increased production from its veteran tight end room, perimeter receiving options like juco transfer Omar Manning and even out of its backfield.

Does Nebraska have an attrition problem?

Since the 2019 season ended, 14 Nebraska scholarship players have transferred. That seems like a lot and it is a big number, but in reality there have only been a few surprises along the way.

That’s not to excuse away every single instance, but rather to point out that there have been several different sets of circumstances.