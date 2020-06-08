You are the owner of this article.
Three questions in the wake of JD Spielman's decision to transfer from Nebraska
Three questions in the wake of JD Spielman's decision to transfer from Nebraska

Nebraska Northwestern Football

Nebraska's JD Spielman, right, pushes off Northwestern's JR Pace on his way to scoring a touchdown iin the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Evanston, Ill.. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

 Jim Young

JD Spielman officially entered the NCAA’s transfer portal Monday after a three-month absence from Nebraska football, formally ending the standout’s tenure as a Cornhusker.

Here are three common questions in the wake of Spielman’s departure — a conclusion not altogether unexpected — and some thoughts on the answers.

Who does Nebraska turn to in the search to replace Spieman’s production?

Indeed, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota, receiver was one of the most productive pass-catchers in NU history and brought versatility in his ability to play out of the slot or occasionally the backfield, move around the formation and work different areas of the field.

There’s not a bona fide replacement, but perhaps the most logical answer is sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson. As a freshman, Robinson was used more heavily at running back than the Husker coaching staff would have liked, but they needed the carries.

Without Spielman, Robinson could take a larger share of the slot snaps and have a more receiver-focused orientation to his role. That said, NU head coach Scott Frost will assuredly want to move Robinson around and use him in a multitude of ways.

The next two names that jump to mind are freshmen Alante Brown and Marcus Fleming. Brown, a mid-year enrollee, was on hand for winter conditioning and the small amount of spring ball the Huskers got in. Fleming just arrived on campus recently. They have different backgrounds: Fleming was a multiyear producer at wide receiver for Florida power Miami Northwestern, while Brown was a quarterback at Chicago Simeon before a post-grad year as a versatile weapon at St. Thomas More (Conn.) Prep.

Regardless if Spielman returned or not, NU knew it would have to rely on newcomers at receiver regardless this season.

While those three are perhaps the most likely to fill Spielman’s role in the offense itself, the Huskers would do well to get increased production from its veteran tight end room, perimeter receiving options like juco transfer Omar Manning and even out of its backfield.

Does Nebraska have an attrition problem?

Since the 2019 season ended, 14 Nebraska scholarship players have transferred. That seems like a lot and it is a big number, but in reality there have only been a few surprises along the way.

That’s not to excuse away every single instance, but rather to point out that there have been several different sets of circumstances.

Wide receiver is a good example, considering five have entered the portal since December. Andre Hunt was dismissed from the team (and expelled from UNL) in the wake of sexual assault allegations. Jaron Woodyard graduated and wasn’t expected to return in 2020 anyhow, but he’s still got a year of eligibility remaining. Jaevon McQuitty hadn’t carved out a role in his first three years and first medically retired before opting to enter the portal. Darien Chase expressed a desire to be closer to home and made a move exactly along those lines, transferring to Portland State, who plays in the FCS.

Spielman had been away from the team for three months for “personal health matters” and eventually decided he’ll explore his transfer options.

Among the other nine scholarship transfers, two (RB Maurice Washington and TE Katerian Legrone) were dismissed from the program; four were reserves without clear paths toward playing time (LB Pernell Jefferson, OL John Raridon, DB Tony Butler and RB Jaylin Bradley); PK Barrett Pickering medically retired; QB Noah Vedral wanted a chance to start for two years as a graduate transfer and found it at Rutgers; and DB Henry Gray transferred home to Florida International before ever playing a game at Nebraska.

Does Spielman’s departure change Nebraska’s recruiting picture now or in the future?

Short answer: Not really. Spielman was a rising senior anyway, so his departure does not change Nebraska’s class space for 2021 or beyond the way recent departures players with multiple years of eligibility like Vedral and Gray did.

Also, Spielman’s scholarship coming open does not mean Nebraska can add an extra scholarship player still this offseason. The issue at hand is not NU’s space on the 85-man scholarship limit — the number sits at 79 currently — but rather the size of the recruiting class itself. The Huskers had a maximum of 25 spots for the 2020 class, signed 23 in December and added a commitment from Australian punter Daniel Cerni. That means one spot remains.

Spielman’s departure does not change that. Among the players NU is recruiting for that spot is junior college defensive back Nadab Joseph. Considering Spielman’s departure is not exactly out of the blue, it doesn’t seem like the Huskers will radically shift their strategy for that final spot at this point.

