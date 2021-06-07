Three observations following three-star TE Chase Androff's verbal commitment to the Huskers

2. Androff joins a room in which opportunity will be up for grabs, perhaps sooner rather than later.

Juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek each have two years of eligibility remaining, but they are also each entering their fifth collegiate seasons this fall. Behind them, there is only redshirt freshman Chris Hickman and the freshman trio of Fidone, Rollins and Norris native James Carnie.

If this is the last year for Allen, Vokolek or both, the room is going to get young quickly in 2022. That’s not to say Androff — or really any tight end prospect in the country except for the very top players — is expecting to walk onto campus and into the Husker lineup, but there could well be more changeover in the room than perhaps it looks like on paper with two juniors at the head of the room, particularly if those veterans have big seasons in 2021.

Remember, too, that Nebraska already has a tight end pledge for the 2023 class in talented Pierce standout Benjamin Brahmer. As it happens, Brahmer was perhaps the best camp participant on the field Friday night as Androff walked around the edge of the turf as part of his visit.

3. Androff is the first player of Nebraska’s official visitor list to verbally commit, but it’s an open question whether he’s the last in the coming weeks.