Three observations following Millard South standout Gage Stenger's verbal commitment to Nebraska

3. Nine verbal commitments may not seem like a lot for Nebraska in mid-October and, most years, that would be the case.

This year isn’t most years.

The Huskers are likely only going to end up in the low-teens in terms of a high school class this year. The reason is pretty simple: There are only eight scholarship players on the roster that are guaranteed to leave after this season. Even figuring in a baseline of five more between natural attrition and decisions for players like tight ends Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek, defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, defensive tackle Damion Daniels and quarterback Adrian Martinez, there’s not likely to be much room in the class.

So, head coach Scott Frost has said that Nebraska will take a much smaller high school class this year. Then, the rest of the group will likely be filled out via the transfer portal depending on how many spots open up after the season.