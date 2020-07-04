Three observations following 2021 WR Latrell Neville's verbal pledge to the Huskers

Nebraska landed a verbal commitment from sought-after 2021 wide receiver Latrell Neville on Saturday afternoon, spicing up the July 4 holiday.
Here are three observations about Neville and the Huskers.
1. Nebraska is betting big on the projection.
It’s never a good idea to judge a high school player based on statistics alone, but Neville had a curious lack of production during his junior season at Hightower High in Missouri City, Texas. Talk to his coaches, and they suggest several factors.
First, Neville transferred schools and didn’t join the team until about a week before preseason camp started. Second, both wide receivers coach Michael Carter and head coach Joseph Sam say they think some college coaches from other programs were in Neville’s ear about trying to put on weight. He was in the 210-215 neighborhood when he got to Hightower. Now, Sam said he’s cruising through this summer at about 190.
“We kind of told him, don’t worry about what you weigh,” Sam said. “Wherever they want you at (in college), trust me, they’ll get you there.”
Clearly, Nebraska and lead recruiter Matt Lubick think Neville is much more the player that racked up more than 40 Division I offers thanks to a promising sophomore year and much less the player who struggled to produce until late in his junior season.
Another wrinkle: The pandemic-impacted offseason only makes a coaching staff’s ability to project more important. There haven’t been many camps to attend and there have been no recruiting visits, which oftentimes are ways to size up players, evaluate frame and athleticism and more. Assuming there is a high school football season in Texas, some college coaches could lament not having continued recruiting Neville by the time winter rolls around.
If there isn’t a football season, it will be a long wait before the version of Neville that the Huskers believe they’re getting actually takes the field.
2. The foundation for the future of the wide receiving corps is now squarely in place for the Huskers.
Nebraska, of course, added five receivers in the 2020 class — junior college transfer Omar Manning, outside receiver Zavier Betts and a smaller trio in Alante Brown, Marcus Fleming and Will Nixon — and now has a pair of 6-3 outside guys in the 2021 class in Neville and Shawn Hardy II (Kingsland, Georgia).
The Huskers could still add more firepower to the 2021 class, but the scholarship numbers project to be strong enough now that the remaining real estate in the current class could perhaps be used elsewhere. Of course, there are players who Nebraska simply wouldn’t say no to that are still out there, but the main focus will likely be elsewhere.
Consider this: Nebraska has no senior scholarship receivers now that JD Spielman is gone and only Manning and walk-on Kade Warner as juniors heading into 2020.
After that: sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, redshirt freshmen Chris Hickman, Demariyon Houston and Jamie Nance and the freshman quartet. So, eight players and two verbal commits with multiple years of eligibility remaining beyond 2020.
3. Might Nebraska be picking up a little bit of recruiting steam in Texas?
The Huskers haven’t been completely absent in the state — they signed Manning and Nixon in 2020, tackle Brant Banks in 2019 and running back Maurice Washington (though Washington is a California native) in 2018 — but it hasn’t been a real recruiting staple like Florida, Georgia or even Alabama has become for coach Scott Frost and company.
#COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/HsIhcQAeCF— S E V E N (@LatrellNeville7) July 4, 2020
NU is in on more players from Texas in 2021, however, like running backs Cam’Ron Valdez (Rockdale) and Tavierre Dunlap (Del Valle), defensive lineman Jonathan Jones (McKinney) and perhaps others.
The football-rich state has been a steady source of production, but not a spectacular one for the Huskers in recent seasons. Perhaps Neville’s pledge and a veteran like Lubick continuing to give Nebraska a presence in addition to running backs coach Ryan Held and Houston native Greg Austin can pay dividends down the road, too.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!