Three observations following 2021 WR Latrell Neville's verbal pledge to the Huskers

Another wrinkle: The pandemic-impacted offseason only makes a coaching staff’s ability to project more important. There haven’t been many camps to attend and there have been no recruiting visits, which oftentimes are ways to size up players, evaluate frame and athleticism and more. Assuming there is a high school football season in Texas, some college coaches could lament not having continued recruiting Neville by the time winter rolls around.

If there isn’t a football season, it will be a long wait before the version of Neville that the Huskers believe they’re getting actually takes the field.

2. The foundation for the future of the wide receiving corps is now squarely in place for the Huskers.

Nebraska, of course, added five receivers in the 2020 class — junior college transfer Omar Manning, outside receiver Zavier Betts and a smaller trio in Alante Brown, Marcus Fleming and Will Nixon — and now has a pair of 6-3 outside guys in the 2021 class in Neville and Shawn Hardy II (Kingsland, Georgia).