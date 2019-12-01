You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Three Husker senior defenders headed to Shrine Bowl
View Comments
topical

Three Husker senior defenders headed to Shrine Bowl

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019

Nebraska defensive lineman Khalil Davis (94) sacks Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) in the second half Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Three outgoing Nebraska seniors are going to play in one of the more prestigious all-star games this winter. 

Cornerback Lamar Jackson and defensive linemen Carlos and Khalil Davis have accepted invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl, an all-star game/scouting opportunity for college seniors that is heavily attended by NFL scouting personnel. 

The three were among NU's best defensive players on the season. Jackson, 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, turned in his best collegiate season, finishing with a career-best three interceptions and playing with increased confidence and physicality. 

Khalil Davis finished with a team-high eight sacks, most by a Husker defender since 2015, and Carlos was second with four. 

Jackson and Khalil Davis have a chance to earn some down-ballot All-Big Ten recognition as those honors go out in the coming weeks. 

The East-West Shrine Bowl is Jan. 18 in St. Petersburg, Florida. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News