Three Husker senior defenders headed to Shrine Bowl

Three outgoing Nebraska seniors are going to play in one of the more prestigious all-star games this winter.
Cornerback Lamar Jackson and defensive linemen Carlos and Khalil Davis have accepted invitations to the East-West Shrine Bowl, an all-star game/scouting opportunity for college seniors that is heavily attended by NFL scouting personnel.
The three were among NU's best defensive players on the season. Jackson, 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, turned in his best collegiate season, finishing with a career-best three interceptions and playing with increased confidence and physicality.
Khalil Davis finished with a team-high eight sacks, most by a Husker defender since 2015, and Carlos was second with four.
Jackson and Khalil Davis have a chance to earn some down-ballot All-Big Ten recognition as those honors go out in the coming weeks.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is Jan. 18 in St. Petersburg, Florida.
