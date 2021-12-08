 Skip to main content
Three down, one to go: After finalizing deals with OC Whipple, OL coach Raiola, where does Frost go next?
Scott Frost set out to find new voices and new ideas for his offensive staff and now two of the major changes are official. 

The Nebraska coach on Wednesday morning announced the hires of new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple and new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. 

“We are excited to add Mark Whipple and Donovan Raiola to our offensive coaching staff,” Frost said in a news release. “Mark has four decades of coaching experience and brings a long record of offensive success to Nebraska. Donovan is an outstanding offensive line coach who has a history of winning as both a player and coach. I am confident their addition will have a positive impact on the young men in our program and the success of our offense.”

Whipple spent the past three years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Pitt, where he tutored Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett and oversaw an offense that ranks near the top of the country in scoring and production this fall. 

“The opportunity to coach at a school with the history and tradition of Nebraska is special,” Whipple said. “Coach Frost has a great offensive mind, and I look forward to working together with him and our staff to best position our players for success.

"I can’t wait to get to Lincoln and represent Husker Football.”

Raiola, 38, spent the past three years as the assistant offensive line coach for the Chicago Bears and before that was a graduate assistant at Notre Dame. This will be his first time running an offensive line room on his own, but Frost clearly was impressed during their interview late last week

“I am humbled to lead the offensive line at the University of Nebraska,” Raiola said in the release. “I understand the responsibility of coaching the Pipeline and the history of offensive line excellence at Nebraska. We will work tirelessly to add to that tradition.”

Raiola was a center and captain at Wisconsin during his collegiate playing days and is the younger brother of former Husker great Dominic Raiola. 

The Journal Star reported Tuesday that both hires were on track to become official. The hires are both at this point pending university background checks, but that is standard for the timeline. NU is hoping to have both Whipple and Raiola in Lincoln on Friday for what is likely to be a busy visit weekend on the recruiting front. 

With Whipple and Raiola officially in the fold along with new wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator/associate head coach Mickey Joseph, Frost now has one open coaching staff position left.

How that puzzle piece fits, though, isn’t entirely clear at this point.

Frost, sources indicate, is likely to hire a full-time special teams coordinator and current analyst Bill Busch is a natural fit and a strong candidate for that posting.

On the other hand, NU doesn’t at this point have a dedicated running backs coach. Frost could look outside for that position or elevate senior offensive analyst and long-time Husker assistant Ron Brown to that job.

But there’s only one opening.

That means there are many options on the table and most of them involve at least some shuffling of duties. Frost himself could coach running backs with off-field help from Brown, who can run meetings as an analyst, but not coach on the field. He could hire Busch to coach special teams and running backs (again with off-field help from Brown). He could promote Brown and leave the special teams setup as it is now and try to convince Busch to stay another year in an off-field role. He could ask tight ends coach Sean Beckton to coach running backs, too, or give the tight ends to Joseph and slide Beckton to running backs.

The point is that the puzzle isn’t completely finished just yet. There is also the possibility, always in college football, that an assistant coach could leave the staff for another job. There’s been no indication of that to this point, but the coaching carousel has been wild already and many coaching staffs are just beginning to come together.

Check back for updates to this story

