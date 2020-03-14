Three doors down: New (and former) Husker assistant Dawson happy to be back in the neighborhood

The veteran coach spent the 2018 season as NU’s defensive line coach before taking a job with the New York Giants, where he coached outside linebackers for a year. He enjoyed it, but head coach Pat Shurmur was fired at the end of the season and the staff was out the door, too.

It didn’t take long for Frost to get in touch and for a reunion to get finalized.

“It is a little bit different I guess. I don’t know how many times this situation has happened in college football where you go and then a year later you’re back,” Dawson said. “My office has moved three doors down and I have a different meeting room and the (defensive line) guys, you build relationships with those guys over recruiting and then having those guys in the room with you for a year, so there’s a lot of those guys that come over and you get to see them. That’s part of the reason I’m so excited to come back.”

After Dawson’s rehire was official, he wasted little time jumping back on the road recruiting. He hit some of his familiar territory in the Northeast, where in the past he’s helped the Huskers land players such as defensive lineman Casey Rogers and running back Rahmir Johnson.