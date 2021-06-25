Though historically short, Moos' tenure at Nebraska featured plenty of change

"Garrett Klassy and John Johnson have been difference-makers. I truly wish I could have brought them with me from the beginning," Moos said. "We couldn't have realized the success we're seeing and going to continue to see without them."

Moos, of course, was also at the helm as Nebraska navigated its way through the COVID-19 pandemic, and was tasked with giving the final word on NU's efforts to cut costs, furlough some employees, and lay off others as Nebraska joined every other athletic department across the country in taking a big financial hit with the loss of revenue as games and seasons were moved or canceled altogether.

"I'm working harder than I've ever worked," Moos said in August of 2020. "And I've worked hard, but this is tough."