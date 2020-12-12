'Those mistakes get you beat in this league': NU falters against struggling, shorthanded Gophers

Dismuke tracked down Wiley up the east sideline, saving a touchdown. Two plays later, senior safety Deontai WIlliams had an interception go through his hands. NU held strong on third down, though, as Cam Taylor-Britt put a big hit on quarterback Tanner Morgan, and the Gophers ran their field-goal unit onto the field. The replay booth buzzed down to the field and said it wanted to review for potential targeting on Taylor-Britt. He wasn’t penalized on the play, but the review resulted in a penalty, an ejection of the junior cornerback and a first-and-goal, which Minnesota promptly turned into a touchdown.

Instead of going into the half with either a 14-13 or 14-10 lead, Nebraska went in trailing 17-14 after that turn of events and a failed attempt at a two-minute drive that included Martinez overthrowing a wide open Oliver Martin up the right sideline on third down.

Frustrations only mounted in the second half. A 72-yard Husker march stalled in the red zone and, instead of tying the game at 17, senior kicker Connor Culp missed a field goal for the first time since Nov. 9. He had made nine straight.

Martinez, who completed 13-of-16 in the first half but missed chances at big plays by overthrowing Wan’Dale Robinson (for a touchdown) and Martin (for at least a big chunk), completed just 3-of-11 after halftime.