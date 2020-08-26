Thomas Fidone commits to Huskers: NU holds off college football powers, lands pledge from coveted 2021 TE

All along, though, he’s had a strong connection not only with Nebraska’s coaching staff but also the recruits already on board with NU’s 2021 class. He regularly spars on Twitter with quarterback commit Heinrich Haarberg, who he was briefly teammates with on the Warren Academy’s 7-on-7 team before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the practices this spring. He knows the pair of fellow Iowa natives in the class in offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky (Mt. Pleasant) and linebacker Seth Malcom (Tabor). And he made it to campus several times before the pandemic-induced dead period began in March.

Not only that, but he took a visit on his own to Lincoln relatively recently, spending extensive time with Haarberg, Elkhorn South offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka, Lutovsky and some of the players currently on the team. Because of the recruiting dead period, Fidone couldn’t interact with the coaches or NU staff, but he’s been learning from them over recent months, too.

Even still, it was enough to solidify a decision months in the making.

"That was actually when we found out," Lutovsky said. "You could just see it in the way that he interacted with the team."

Said Prochazka, "Henry and I were texting right after that and we were like, 'Yeah, that was us.'"