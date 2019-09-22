Scott Frost was hoping the day would come.
The day when he and his father, Larry Frost, would enter the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame together.
That day came Sunday as the current Nebraska football coach and his father were two of 26 athletes, coaches, teams, contributors and officials inducted as the Class of 2019 at Lincoln East High School.
“I make no secret about it, I was approached to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Nebraska quite a while ago,” Scott Frost said during his 12-minute speech. “I declined in the hope that one day my dad would be inducted, too, and I could be inducted the same time as my dad. So this is really special for me.”
Scott Frost spent no time during his speech talking about his playing days at Wood River. No time reminiscing about reaching the playoffs in football three straight years from 1990-92. No mention of his 11,000 yards and 67 touchdown passes in that span.
How about his track accomplishments? He threw the shot put 61 feet and ran the high hurdles in 14.5 seconds.
Scott Frost didn’t bring it up.
Instead, he talked about privilege. Mainly, how privileged he was to be raised by parents he continues to look up to and the sacrifices they made for the family.
He talked about the work ethic of Larry and his mother, Carol. How his father was born on a dairy farm between Lincoln and Malcolm and “walked to school every day.” How Larry Frost worked on the farm when he wasn’t in school and how he integrated time to run and shoot baskets in order to become a better athlete.
Larry Frost shined as an athlete at Malcolm High School. He scored nine touchdowns in a game in 1965. He’s believed to be the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball, while also capturing three silver medals at the state track and field meet that year.
Frost said his mother “milked cows, walked to school and pulled rats out by their tails in the silo” on her parents’ farm near Cedar Rapids.
He also mentioned how Carol loved to “catch fastballs from her older brother Jerry, who was a 6-foot-4 Legion pitcher.”
The work ethic of his parents was passed down to Scott and his brother, Steve. It was especially noticeable during their years at Wood River, as Scott Frost mentioned the countless hours of painting the football field, running the weight-room and paying attention to details his parents had to do while coaching for the Eagles.
“I learned as a leader there should be no job that’s too small for the leader of any program,” Scott Frost said.
“I watched my parents sacrifice for us without any hesitation. And I learned the loyalty that families should have for one another.
“I’m not privileged because of the place I was born in in the United States or the amount of pigment I had in my skin. I was privileged because I had two great parents.”
Scott Frost concluded by saying he hopes all young people will be privileged. Privileged to have parents that love and support them like he and his brother had.
“I hope that every kid grows up to be privileged,” Scott Frost said. “Temptations are everywhere. It’s going to take really strong leaders to help a new generation of men navigate that and be there for their kids.”