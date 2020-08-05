'This is huge': Uncertainty abounds still, but Huskers, Big Ten moving forward with 10-game schedule

“If there are problems, because of the nature of the schedule, we would be able to move it back into one of those byes and play them at another time.”

Indeed, the Big Ten has built in two bye weeks for each team in addition to the week at the end of November that every team is off before the title game. Nebraska's bye weeks are Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.

In addition to the extra weeks, the Big Ten schedule-makers attempted to build it in a way in which some games could be rescheduled easily. For example, four of the six Big Ten West teams are off Oct. 17 and five are off on Nov. 7, meaning if a division game along the way has to get moved, it's likely it can be rescheduled for one of those weeks.

NU and Rutgers don’t share a bye week, so it would have to be moved to either Nov. 28 or one of the first two weeks of December. But Moos applauded the essentially five weeks of flexibility overall.

“I think we’ve got all the bases covered to make it work with whatever we can control, but the virus itself, it’s got a will of its own,” Moos said. “We’ve just got to make sure that our testing is accurate — it will be — that the protocols are followed to a tee and then just see how it plays out.”