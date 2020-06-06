An open conversation with former Huskers about racism, ongoing protests and the path forward

In the days following George Floyd’s May 25 death in the custody and under the knee of Minneapolis police, protests and demonstrations have erupted across the country and reignited a national conversation about race and the systematic oppression of black people in the United States.
Those protests and demonstrations have included Nebraska cities such as Lincoln and Omaha and spread even to small towns such as Harvard.
This weekend, a pair of former Nebraska football players, Michael Rose-Ivey and Damon Benning, agreed to an extended conversation with the Journal Star for what essentially amounted to an open forum on the recent events and where the movement goes from here.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost shared a message and prayer on social media after George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minnesota police last week.
Rose-Ivey played linebacker for NU from 2012-16, appearing in 32 games (18 starts) and finishing his career with 163 tackles. In 2016, shortly after NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem with some of his teammates to protest police brutality against black people, Rose-Ivey did the same along with fellow Huskers Mohamed Barry and DaiShon Neal, prompting conversations about racial injustice and also considerable backlash locally and nationally. Rose-Ivey is now the defensive coordinator at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in Kansas City, Missouri.
Benning played running back for the Huskers from 1992-96, helping NU to two national championships along the way. He rushed for 1,562 yards in his career. Benning is now a radio host in Omaha and coaches at Omaha North.
The following are a selection of lightly edited excerpts from a 45-minute conversation, the entirety of which can be found on HuskerExtra.com.
On why Floyd’s death has sparked such widespread response and how to go about using the energy of the response to move forward in a productive way.
Benning: It’s kind of twofold. There’s the initial catalyst that spurs you to move, and obviously that was the death of George Floyd, but it was also on the heels of what happened (to Ahmaud Arbery) in Georgia and Breonna Taylor (in Kentucky), so emotions were high. When you get the kind of video you got, where it was very deliberate, it was slow, it was intentional, it was long. When you add the audio and you hear things like "I can’t breathe," it brings it closer to home and I think it gives a reality and a face to a concept that people didn’t really want to accept.
The hard thing about it, and Michael alluded to it, he said you can have a starting point, a catalyst, and you can see that people want to initiate change, but you also don’t want people paralyzed by the past, either. Because if you guilt folks into things and you lose the authenticity of who you’re dealing with it, it’s still a guessing game and that defeats the purpose of having really, honest, heartfelt conversations. It is important to know where you’ve been, but it’s perhaps more important to know where you’re going and perhaps most importantly how you’re going to get there.
Talks are going to be the thing that gives people a roadmap on just what justice looks like and you can’t really frame it up into this pretty picture until you’re willing to have the conversations and understand that it’s everybody’s problem. It’s not just a black problem. It’s not just a brown problem. It’s a societal problem. Until you have those kind of conversations without holding people captive to history, there will be no growth.
Rose-Ivey, later in the conversation: I think it’s crucial that this energy be strategically used. With the rioting and looting going down quite a bit across the country, it’s important that the strategizing begins. Within each community it’s going to look different, whether it’s the police department, our mayors, things like that. There needs to be a formulating of policy starting to go forward.
Then I think the relationship part has to come as people change, genuinely change and look to change and look to find their role within a new society that we’re trying to build that’s inclusive of everyone. And that’s a big part that I think people have to realize. This isn’t black vs. white. This is everybody vs. racism. At the end of the day, that’s what it is. I look at it now almost like the cool kids that used to bully everyone at the school, everyone finally kind of rides together and goes to the school and gets them out. Got them out of that role. That’s what it kind of feels like and I hope it continues to be that.
One of my favorite artists, J. Cole, he wrote a song called “High for Hours,” and he was talking about the cycle of abuse and the abused, once he overtakes the abuser, sometimes takes on the role of the abuser. We have to be mindful of becoming what we’re trying to fight while we’re trying to dismantle this system piece-by-piece. We don’t want to destroy this system just to put together another system that’s going to perpetuate hate or violence or racism, things of that sort. We need to be inclusive of everyone.
On the next steps.
Rose-Ivey: When we get it back to whatever normal is for our society, what does that action look like? There’s a lot of money and donating going around, and that’s good, but when you’re in a system that’s done things to devalue black Americans’ lives and then also remove abilities for progress through education through finances and things of that nature, you have to have specific policies, specific things that are going to directly impact that community to help them get to that level that is equal to all other parties in America.
Benning: You have to be intentional with your methodology, right? You don’t just practice random exercises and not know what the endgame is.
On the need for policy and law change but also the recognition that participating in the political process can be full of hurdles in itself.
Benning: It takes courage of belief to say, OK, if I fill out my 2020 census and people know me and they know who I am and where I live and I’m a registered voter, do I have enough confidence and belief in this process that if I choose to be heard that way by educating myself in my communities — whether it’s prosecutors or police review boards, who’s in office, conservative or liberal — if I take time to educate myself and I vote on those issues and I handicap myself with the facts, will that work? Do I believe that will work?
Right now we’re at this crossroads. People that look like MR-I and I, we say, "Hey, listen, kids, you’ve got to go out and vote. You have to be heard. You have to find ways to work within the system to affect change." The immediate push-back I hear is, "Well that doesn’t work. You see what politics has done for me. It’s been divisive and we can’t agree on this, so I want to do my own thing."
So until there’s a paradigm shift to what’s actually going to lend itself to a solution, people won’t be on board with the system as it currently sits.
Rose-Ivey: Policy is great, but it’s got to be the people. How do we go about improving relationships with police officers in the black community? How do we go about improving relationships with our local councilmen and councilwomen so we know who our representatives are in our districts. I think especially in the black community, obviously the presidential election is important and we put this big emphasis on voting every four years and not looking at, OK, how many term limits are our mayors getting? How many terms limits are our governors getting? Those are the people who represent us, truly represent us and our interests and things we want. So we have to be more focused on those elections.
On the role that young people have played in the demonstrations and making their voices heard in person and via social media.
Rose-Ivey: Here locally, there was a demonstration led by two teenage girls who led a peaceful and pretty powerful demonstration here in Kansas City. I just think, we talk about in sociology about the difference between how black boys and black girls are viewed and when do we see them as adults or decision-makers on their own lives and it’s a lot earlier because they’re sometimes put in situations where they have to carry the weight of a father or mother-type situation. So I think a lot of these kids have experienced a lot early on and I feel like that’s why you see a lot of these young people out there, wanting to find a way to help.
Sometimes we push them to the side because of their youth and maybe their inexperience in these things, but I think their experiences are validated and they should be spoken about and they should have a voice. The youth is the future and it’s very refreshing to see a lot of young people leading these protests and leading these demonstrations.
