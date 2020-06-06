An open conversation with former Huskers about racism, ongoing protests and the path forward

Benning: It takes courage of belief to say, OK, if I fill out my 2020 census and people know me and they know who I am and where I live and I’m a registered voter, do I have enough confidence and belief in this process that if I choose to be heard that way by educating myself in my communities — whether it’s prosecutors or police review boards, who’s in office, conservative or liberal — if I take time to educate myself and I vote on those issues and I handicap myself with the facts, will that work? Do I believe that will work?

Right now we’re at this crossroads. People that look like MR-I and I, we say, "Hey, listen, kids, you’ve got to go out and vote. You have to be heard. You have to find ways to work within the system to affect change." The immediate push-back I hear is, "Well that doesn’t work. You see what politics has done for me. It’s been divisive and we can’t agree on this, so I want to do my own thing."

So until there’s a paradigm shift to what’s actually going to lend itself to a solution, people won’t be on board with the system as it currently sits.