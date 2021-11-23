'This guy has really come along': Healthy Blaise Gunnerson getting chance to show what he can do sooner than later

Gunnerson's progression has been hindered by injuries. He had surgery on both hips at different times in high school before coming to Nebraska. He battled through some things during the COVID-19 season and missed the first part of fall camp this year. That put him behind several players, but Gunnerson said he just kept putting his head down and worked, even if that meant scout-team reps.

"Whatever opportunity I got, I try to give it my all and give my best effort," he said.

Gunnerson's big opportunity came during the Huskers' first bye week following the Minnesota loss. Chinander said the Huskers wanted to limit the reps that week for the older players, which meant more opportunities for young players like Gunnerson.

"He had some good-on-good periods with some of the younger guys playing, but we had a chance to see him against the first-string offense and some of those good tackles and one-on-ones and those good-on-good periods," Chinander said Monday. "I think that first bye week we were like, 'Man, this guy has really come along.'"

Chinander said he saw some errors from Gunnerson against Wisconsin, but he also saw some good things.