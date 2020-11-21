Third-down woes on both sides contribute to NU's rough day

The numbers weren't great for Nebraska heading into Saturday's game, offensively or defensively, when it comes to converting third downs or stopping the other guy from doing so.

Those numbers aren't getting any better after the loss to Illinois either.

The Illini faced 17 third downs against the Blackshirts on Saturday. They converted 11 of them, including one that resulted in a touchdown. Two other third-and-goals were stopped, but led to field goals.

And even when it looked like Nebraska would get off the field, getting Illinois into a fourth-and-7 on the opening drive of the third quarter, it led to punter Blake Hayes running for 14 yards to move the sticks.

For a team with next to no margin for error, the inability to get the defense off the field when it has the chance has been crippling.

"One person out of place could cost us a first down, cost a chance to get off the field. Or not being aggressive enough in the game," NU defensive back Dicaprio Bootle said. "It might be third-and-7, they run a draw maybe, we hit it to where it would be fourth-and-3, but it bleeds to fourth-and-1. Now the offense had a decision to make. We've just got to be better in knowing what we're going to get, and being more dialed in on third down, everybody being able to do their job.