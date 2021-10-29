'They're not your typical Big Ten team:' Why pass-happy Purdue poses unique challenge for Huskers

Nebraska’s past two opponents had a similar plan of attack offensively.
Run the ball right at you, then work off of the ground game once it’s established.
Minnesota and Michigan are good at it, too. Those teams enter this weekend second and third (behind only Wisconsin) in rushing attempts per game, each at more than 46. Michigan is first in rushing yards per game, and Minnesota is fourth.
Both had some success against Nebraska, too. The Wolverines rushed for 204 yards behind a physical offensive line and the powerful duo of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, while Minnesota was more plodding than prolific until Bryce Williams’ 56-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run helped boost the Gophers’ final number to 182 yards.
That type of challenge is nothing new for the Blackshirts.
Earlier this year, they faced Michigan State, which also averages 200-plus rushing yards per game. Oklahoma and Buffalo are also in the top 37 nationally in rushing, each averaging more than 196.
Of the seven Football Bowl Subdivision teams NU has played against this year, Northwestern is the runt of the litter at 161.5.
That all changes dramatically on Saturday when the Huskers host Purdue at Memorial Stadium.
The Boilermakers are a rare bird on the Huskers’ 2021 schedule. Jeff Brohm’s team has little interest or inclination to line up and slam the ball at anybody. In fact, his offense is throwing the ball on more than 58% of its snaps and is averaging a paltry 73.9 rushing yards per game.
“They’re not your typical Big Ten team,” senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said this week. “They throw a lot more than they run, so we’re going to have to rush together as a unit. Our front four is going to have to put pressure on them.”
The statistical factoids go on and on. Every team in the Big Ten has rushed for at least eight touchdowns this year (Nebraska has 23) except for Purdue, which has three. The Boilermakers haven’t had a rushing play of longer than 19 yards in any of their past four games and have a season-long rushing play of 31 yards. They have rushed for more than 88 in a game only once, and that was 187 against UConn, which might be the single worst team in the FBS.
Nebraska, of course, will put its focus on slowing the Boilermaker passing attack, but can’t sell out so much that an anemic run game bites at some point.
“It gives us an opportunity to affect the passing game, but we’ve still got to earn that right,” defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said. “Purdue obviously likes to pass the ball more times than they run, but we’ve still got to make sure that it’s not a big part of the game plan come Saturday. We’ve got to do a great job of trapping the quarterback and the rush and coverage have got to work together, hand-in-hand. There’s times where people get home with five-man rush, four-man rush, even three-man rush. That’s rush and coverage working together. They do a really good job of getting the ball to their best players and we have to make sure we do a great job of working together as 11 guys in rush and coverage.”
The pass-first mentality is nothing new for Brohm’s offense. Last year against Nebraska, the Boilermakers rushed 17 times for minus-2, but Jack Plummer completed 33-of-47 for 334 and three touchdowns.
In that game, the Husker defense did a good job of containing standout receiver Rondale Moore (now in the NFL), limiting his 13 catches to just 78 yards. Fellow standout David Bell had 10 for 132 and a touchdown, but 89 of those came on one play when two Husker defenders ran into each other and Bell waltzed into the end zone. NU was leading by two scores when it happened, but it shows the importance of limiting big plays in general.
“Even last year going into the football game, we all know how good of a player Rondale Moore is and how well he’s doing in the NFL now, but going into last year’s football game, he was a little banged up and we thought David Bell was probably the most dangerous target last year. … Which has been exemplified and magnified this year by what he’s done. I think he’s if not the best receiver in the conference, one of the best for sure and across the country. He’s fast, he’s got size, he can do things with the ball after the catch.”
Bell is leading the conference at more than 132 receiving yards per game and torched Iowa two weeks ago for 11 catches, 240 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s going to get his balls. Just trying to limit big plays is the key,” NU head coach Scott Frost said. “I don’t think you’re ever going to take a guy like that completely out of the game, so we just have to try to do our best to limit explosives.”
Wisconsin did just that last weekend, holding him to six catches and 33 yards while registering six sacks and three interceptions. Purdue rushed for minus-17.
The Huskers don’t necessarily have to hit all of those marks in order to win Saturday, but it’s something of a blueprint against the Boilermakers: Get pressure on the quarterback, limit Bell’s big-play chances and take the ball away.
“The pass game is going to be the key focus for us this week,” redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ty Robinson said. “We can’t overlook the run game at all, because we’ve got to stick to our bread and butter, I think we know that we can kind of handle the run game a little bit if we just do our job.”
That means opportunity for a Husker pass rush that so far this season is 13th in the Big Ten at 1.63 sacks per game.
“They want to hold onto the ball, and we’re going to do our best to get back there,” Robinson said. “I know we’re going to have game plan, good scheme for this week to get back there and get a lot of games, a lot of good calls to help us out with that. Then we’ve just got to win our one-on-ones when we have the opportunity.”
