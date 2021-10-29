'They're not your typical Big Ten team:' Why pass-happy Purdue poses unique challenge for Huskers

The pass-first mentality is nothing new for Brohm’s offense. Last year against Nebraska, the Boilermakers rushed 17 times for minus-2, but Jack Plummer completed 33-of-47 for 334 and three touchdowns.

In that game, the Husker defense did a good job of containing standout receiver Rondale Moore (now in the NFL), limiting his 13 catches to just 78 yards. Fellow standout David Bell had 10 for 132 and a touchdown, but 89 of those came on one play when two Husker defenders ran into each other and Bell waltzed into the end zone. NU was leading by two scores when it happened, but it shows the importance of limiting big plays in general.

“Even last year going into the football game, we all know how good of a player Rondale Moore is and how well he’s doing in the NFL now, but going into last year’s football game, he was a little banged up and we thought David Bell was probably the most dangerous target last year. … Which has been exemplified and magnified this year by what he’s done. I think he’s if not the best receiver in the conference, one of the best for sure and across the country. He’s fast, he’s got size, he can do things with the ball after the catch.”

Bell is leading the conference at more than 132 receiving yards per game and torched Iowa two weeks ago for 11 catches, 240 yards and a touchdown.