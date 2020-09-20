They heart football: A salute to Nebraska fans, and the love for a sport that brings them together

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College football plays a big role in this state. Most Nebraskans have never undervalued that, or taken it for granted. But if COVID-19 has shown us anything, it's that college football cuts a lot deeper here.

It hit home when Nebraska canceled its the Red-White Spring Scrimmage, hampering the mood a little of a quarantined state. No worries, they thought. The fall and a 12-game slate beginning with Purdue on Sept. 5 was still ahead of them.

Until it wasn't.

Nebraska football will return in October, and it will look different when it does. But the spirit will remain the same.

Fans will shoot the breeze over coffee on Monday mornings, discussing the walk-on who looked good on special teams. They will don red on Saturday, because they'll tell you it's the only option. They'll plan weddings and hunting trips for another day. They'll yearn for the taste of a Runza on a cold day at Memorial Stadium. They'll wish for just one shot at Ohio State at the Big Ten title game in Indy.