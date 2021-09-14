There's a new team atop the Big Ten power rankings (and it's not a beast from the East)

After an impressive two-week start for Iowa, and a stumble in the road for Ohio State, there is some movement atop Parker Gabriel's weekly league rankings.

1. Iowa (2-0, 1-0)

Previous: 2. Last week: W 27-17 at Iowa State.

Iowa has perhaps the two most impressive victories of the young season in the Big Ten and they get top billing for now because of it. Will Iowa stay at the top of these rankings for the long haul? Time will tell. But the Hawkeyes are off to the best start of anybody in the league so far.

2. Penn State (2-0, 1-0)

Previous: 3. LW: W 44-13 vs. Ball State.

PSU followed up a big-time opening-week win at Wisconsin by taking care of Ball State at home. Combined with Ohio State’s loss, the Nittany Lions likely feel like they can make a run at the East division. If Sean Clifford (21-of-29 for 230 and a touchdown) plays well, James Franklin’s team has the offensive weapons and the defensive prowess to hang in the race. Next up, though? A tough test against Auburn.

3. Ohio State (1-1, 1-0)

Previous: 1. LW: L 35-28 vs. Oregon.