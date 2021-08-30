The Word with Wyatt Liewer: How a Tunnel Walk experience motivated the O'Neill native to stay on the depth chart

FNL

"Before my junior year I came here and had a good Friday Night Lights camp, and I got to talk to (Nebraska director of high school relations Kenny Wilhite) after that. He pretty much said to have a good junior season. I had a good junior season and we won state that year. I came back the summer before my senior year to another Friday Night Lights camp and had a really good camp. I talked to (former coach Mike Riley) and Kenny again, and they just said we’re going to have you down for a few gameday visits. In the middle of my senior season, I got the walk-on offer, and I didn’t accept it. And then once the coaching change came I didn’t really know what to expect. I didn’t know if they would forget about me. But I got to come in and meet with (coach Scott Frost), and the first day I met him I knew I wanted to play for him, so I committed that day. Just watching UCF, how they ran plays and how they were as a program, gave me a lot of hope for what we were going to be like. And he’s just a great guy and a really relatable guy.”