The Word with Wyatt Liewer: How a Tunnel Walk experience motivated the O'Neill native to stay on the depth chart

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." We kick it off with Wyatt Liewer, a receiver from O'Neill.
Year: Sophomore.
Position: Wide receiver.
Spot on the depth chart: No. 1.
Hometown: O’Neill.
FNL
"Before my junior year I came here and had a good Friday Night Lights camp, and I got to talk to (Nebraska director of high school relations Kenny Wilhite) after that. He pretty much said to have a good junior season. I had a good junior season and we won state that year. I came back the summer before my senior year to another Friday Night Lights camp and had a really good camp. I talked to (former coach Mike Riley) and Kenny again, and they just said we’re going to have you down for a few gameday visits. In the middle of my senior season, I got the walk-on offer, and I didn’t accept it. And then once the coaching change came I didn’t really know what to expect. I didn’t know if they would forget about me. But I got to come in and meet with (coach Scott Frost), and the first day I met him I knew I wanted to play for him, so I committed that day. Just watching UCF, how they ran plays and how they were as a program, gave me a lot of hope for what we were going to be like. And he’s just a great guy and a really relatable guy.”
Tunnel Walk
"(Coming to Nebraska became worth it) the first time I got to run out of the tunnel and suit up for a home game. My freshman year I watched the first game in the stands and the second one I watched in my dorm room because my roommate got to suit up and I didn’t get to, so I didn’t want to go sit by myself in the stands. So I sat in my dorm room and watched. And then I did good on scout team so they moved me up to suit up. So just running out of the tunnel that first game was life-changing. I was like, ‘Oh, my, gosh, I got to keep working to be playing instead of standing on the sideline.’”
Graduation
“(I’ll graduate in 3½ years). I came into college with some dual credit courses, and I’ve put a lot of hours into each semester and took some summer classes this past summer. So I’ll graduate in December. My plan right now is to play another year, and then see what happens from there. After college, I want to do something in the ag (agriculture) business industry.”
— Brent C. Wagner