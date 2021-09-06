The Word with Ty Robinson: How a visit and meal with all 11 Husker coaches landed a commitment

Family

“My grandparents (live in Arizona now, but previously lived in O’Neill). They’re born and raised here. I got an uncle in Ashland, I got an aunt in Omaha. I got relatives all throughout the state. I can definitely tell you my grandparents are happy and they’re proud. I remember the night I committed I looked over and I saw my grandma crying, so I could tell she was truly happy. I kind of get a sense of what it means, so that leans on my shoulders a little bit to do the best I can here.

Full-court press

“When Nebraska recruited me all 11 coaches came to visit me (on the same day). It was good. They all came to my school and I met them in my locker room and took a picture together. I ended up finishing out the school day and they came over around supper time. We had lots of food, and I live on an acreage so we went out in the backyard and played basketball and had a little bonfire. We had some music playing and were just talking and getting to know each other. It was really unique. Other (coaching staffs) only brought two or three coaches. I know (Alabama coach Nick) Saban came by, and he rarely does that for West Coast kids. That was pretty honorable to have Nick Saban come by your school. Having all 11 coaches from Nebraska showed how bad they wanted me and how much they really cared about me.”