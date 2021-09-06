 Skip to main content
The Word with Ty Robinson: How a visit and meal with all 11 Husker coaches landed a commitment
The Word with Ty Robinson: How a visit and meal with all 11 Husker coaches landed a commitment

  Updated
  • Lincoln Journal Star

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give their four takeaways after the Nebraska football team's Monday news conference.

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel deliver the latest Two-Minute Drill on Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Year: Redshirt freshman.

Position: Defensive tackle.

Spot on the depth chart: No. 1.

Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona.

Defense

“I played a little bit of tight end in high school. I had four or five touchdowns. But I like to say I like to do the hitting; I don’t like to get hit. It’s just preference, and I think on defense you have a lot more fun than offense.

Little brother

“(My younger brother, Truitt, is a freshman walk-on wide receiver for Nebraska). It just kind of happened. He knew he wanted to play football, so obviously I’m going to do what I can to help him get recruited because all it takes is one offer before other schools start getting interested. So I kept throwing his name around up here. They took a look at him, but then (the NCAA recruiting shut down) kind of hit him hard so his recruiting was impacted by that. He just felt like he didn’t want to be anywhere else but here, and that’s fine by me. I talked with everyone about him. I got in touch with (recruiting staffer Kenny Wilhite), (wide receivers coach Matt Lubick) and even coach (Scott) Frost. Just doing what I could. So far (Truitt has) been exceeding standards and exceeding what they thought he was going to be like.”

Family

“My grandparents (live in Arizona now, but previously lived in O’Neill). They’re born and raised here. I got an uncle in Ashland, I got an aunt in Omaha. I got relatives all throughout the state. I can definitely tell you my grandparents are happy and they’re proud. I remember the night I committed I looked over and I saw my grandma crying, so I could tell she was truly happy. I kind of get a sense of what it means, so that leans on my shoulders a little bit to do the best I can here.

Ty Robinson

Robinson

Full-court press

“When Nebraska recruited me all 11 coaches came to visit me (on the same day). It was good. They all came to my school and I met them in my locker room and took a picture together. I ended up finishing out the school day and they came over around supper time. We had lots of food, and I live on an acreage so we went out in the backyard and played basketball and had a little bonfire. We had some music playing and were just talking and getting to know each other. It was really unique. Other (coaching staffs) only brought two or three coaches. I know (Alabama coach Nick) Saban came by, and he rarely does that for West Coast kids. That was pretty honorable to have Nick Saban come by your school. Having all 11 coaches from Nebraska showed how bad they wanted me and how much they really cared about me.”

WORD ASSOCIATION

Offensive linemen: "Pipeline."

NFL: "Dream."

Jason Peter: “Mentor. Badass.”

— Brent C. Wagner

Nebraska vs. Illinois, 8.28

Nebraska's Ben Stille and Ty Robinson (99) combine on a tackle of Illinois' Chase Hayden (22) on Aug. 28 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
