The Word with Travis Vokolek: The violence of football, difficulty of playing tight end and a round of word association

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Travis Vokolek, a tight end from Missouri
Year: Junior
Position: Tight end
Depth chart: No. 1
Hometown: Springfield, Missouri
Mature language
“My favorite away stadium was Ohio State, but it’s for sure Oklahoma now. That was by far the coolest place I’ve played. We put up a great fight against them and unfortunately didn’t get the win. Oklahoma is a top program, and is every year. It was loud, and the students were right behind us and saying stuff. I’m not going to repeat anything they said — it’s not the best stuff. It was a challenge and you really got to stay focused on the game and not what the people behind you are saying."
Friday scrimmages
“Friday scrimmage are just when all of the redshirt guys go out and do a little scrimmage. You’re just trying to work on the stuff that you need to get better at, whether that’s footwork or catching balls. My (redshirt year after transferring from Rutgers) Matt Masker was my quarterback and Brayden Miller was the other quarterback. It was awesome seeing guys go out there and just throw the ball around and really try to work on stuff and showcase it in front of the coaches. We always used to joke around that we’d just go out there and just throw fade balls all of the time in Friday scrimmages. I wouldn’t say it worked every time, but there were multiple times that it did work."
Violence
“I love everything about football. The workouts, the guys, the challenge of having to come up with schemes to beat defenses. And the violence of it. You can come out there and hit someone as hard as you can and get away with it."
Challenging position
“Playing tight end you got to know everything. You got to know all of the routes, you got to know all of the run schemes. I think the other hardest position than ours is probably quarterback.”
Word association
Best player I’ve played against: “Former Michigan linebacker Rashan Gary (now with the Packers).”
Lincoln: “Very college-friendly.”
Tom Brady: “The G-O-A-T.”
— Brent C. Wagner