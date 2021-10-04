The Word with Travis Vokolek: The violence of football, difficulty of playing tight end and a round of word association

“My favorite away stadium was Ohio State, but it’s for sure Oklahoma now. That was by far the coolest place I’ve played. We put up a great fight against them and unfortunately didn’t get the win. Oklahoma is a top program, and is every year. It was loud, and the students were right behind us and saying stuff. I’m not going to repeat anything they said — it’s not the best stuff. It was a challenge and you really got to stay focused on the game and not what the people behind you are saying."

“Friday scrimmage are just when all of the redshirt guys go out and do a little scrimmage. You’re just trying to work on the stuff that you need to get better at, whether that’s footwork or catching balls. My (redshirt year after transferring from Rutgers) Matt Masker was my quarterback and Brayden Miller was the other quarterback. It was awesome seeing guys go out there and just throw the ball around and really try to work on stuff and showcase it in front of the coaches. We always used to joke around that we’d just go out there and just throw fade balls all of the time in Friday scrimmages. I wouldn’t say it worked every time, but there were multiple times that it did work."