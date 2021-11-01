The Word with Nouredin Nouili: The story of the Germany native staying in the US to pursue football

“When I was little I was doing gymnastics, soccer, I did a couple months of karate. I did tennis, handball, badminton, bike riding. I was in swimming club. And in high school, I did wrestling, track and football. I started playing football 4 ½ years ago. It was a club sport. A lot of the coaches are people who may have played in high school or college over here (United States) and then they started doing one over there. My first coach was from America, but he was based in Germany and ended up staying there.

“I always wanted to be a foreign exchange student. I’ve lived in three continents by now. I like broadening your horizon and seeing different cultures and how they live. I kind of had the sense that I wanted to go to the United States, because it’s the land of the dreams, and dreams are possible here. I wanted to see how the traditional American family lives and if what you see in the movies — “High School Musical” — or whatever, if that’s actually true. It’s not really true. All of the movies are a little overpitched and extreme. I would say some of it is true. Like the high school sports, for example, is a huge deal in the United States.