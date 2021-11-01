The Word with Nouredin Nouili: The story of the Germany native staying in the US to pursue football

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Nouredin Nouili, an offensive linemen from Germany.
Year: Sophomore
Position: Offensive lineman
Depth chart: No. 1
Hometown: Frankfurt, Germany
Multi-sport athlete
“When I was little I was doing gymnastics, soccer, I did a couple months of karate. I did tennis, handball, badminton, bike riding. I was in swimming club. And in high school, I did wrestling, track and football. I started playing football 4 ½ years ago. It was a club sport. A lot of the coaches are people who may have played in high school or college over here (United States) and then they started doing one over there. My first coach was from America, but he was based in Germany and ended up staying there.
Seeing the world
“I always wanted to be a foreign exchange student. I’ve lived in three continents by now. I like broadening your horizon and seeing different cultures and how they live. I kind of had the sense that I wanted to go to the United States, because it’s the land of the dreams, and dreams are possible here. I wanted to see how the traditional American family lives and if what you see in the movies — “High School Musical” — or whatever, if that’s actually true. It’s not really true. All of the movies are a little overpitched and extreme. I would say some of it is true. Like the high school sports, for example, is a huge deal in the United States.
Staying in the USA
“I had not planned to stay (after high school at Norris). I came here just to do my thing basically, but throughout the (high school) football season people started telling me, ‘Hey, you might want to look into seeing if you could stay here because you have the talent.’ Then once I got the offers I was like, ‘I need to talk to my parents.’
Transferring to Nebraska
“My coaches got fired at (Colorado State) and I kind of just wanted to come back home. I was kind of keeping my options open, but I was waiting for the call.
Starting on the O-line
“The Monday before the Northwestern game (offensive line coach Greg Austin) called me in and was like ‘Hey, we’re giving you the spot this week.’ I think that was probably my best week of practice ever. It was the first time I was going with the ones the entire time.
Food
“In the United States, everything is bigger. It’s weird. Like Walmarts and Targets, they’re all huge compared to Germany. We have our supermarkets, but they’re way smaller than here. And the amount of different foods here — there is this melting pot of different cultures here that have different food styles and different ways that they eat their food.”