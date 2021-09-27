The Word with Nick Henrich: Rooming with Garrett Nelson, word association and more with the Omaha Burke product

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Nick Henrich, a linebacker from Omaha.

Year: Redshirt freshman.

Position: Inside linebacker.

Spot on the depth chart: No. 1.

Hometown: Omaha (Burke).

Love and football

“I love everything about football. The highest of highs are the best, and the lows are the worst, and that’s why you love it. It’s something you really can’t describe, honestly. It’s the love and the brotherhood. There are just so many things I love about the game."

Special recruiting class

“The first day I got here and meeting all of the guys was the best. It was just such a special group that I came in with (in January 2019), and then when all of the summer guys came in I just knew it was the place for me and a family."

(Attempted) late night lift