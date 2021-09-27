 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Word with Nick Henrich: Rooming with Garrett Nelson, word association and more with the Omaha Burke product
0 Comments
topical

The Word with Nick Henrich: Rooming with Garrett Nelson, word association and more with the Omaha Burke product

  • 0
Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) rushes against Fordham offensive lineman Lucas Portes (72) and Giovanni Potente (67) on Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss the four most interesting things they heard at Nebraska football's media availability Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Nick Henrich, a linebacker from Omaha.

Year: Redshirt freshman.

Position: Inside linebacker.

Spot on the depth chart: No. 1.

Hometown: Omaha (Burke).

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Love and football

“I love everything about football. The highest of highs are the best, and the lows are the worst, and that’s why you love it. It’s something you really can’t describe, honestly. It’s the love and the brotherhood. There are just so many things I love about the game."

Special recruiting class

“The first day I got here and meeting all of the guys was the best. It was just such a special group that I came in with (in January 2019), and then when all of the summer guys came in I just knew it was the place for me and a family."

(Attempted) late night lift

“From the first day I early enrolled (sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson) was my roommate and the first day we moved in — I think it was a Friday night or Saturday — and it was 9 o’clock at night and the parents were just leaving and he’s like, ‘Hey, you want to go lift?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, let’s go do it.’ So we tried to go to the weight room and we couldn’t get in. We were freshmen and we didn’t know what was going on, really. Garrett is as 'football guy' as you can get, and his passion is something that rubs off on everyone."

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give a two-minute roundup of Monday's football press conference.

Team game

“At the end of the day, you always look in the mirror and see what you can control. (The Husker defense isn’t) here to point fingers or anything like that. At the end of the day, it’s about winning and losing, so we didn’t do everything we could do as a defense, and we got to keep improving.”

Word association

Memorial Stadium: “Energy.”

NFL: “Cowboys. I’m a Cowboys fan.”

Best player I’ve faced: “(Former Ohio State QB) Justin Fields.”

— Brent C. Wagner

+1 
Nick Henrich

Henrich
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News