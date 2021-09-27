The Word with Nick Henrich: Rooming with Garrett Nelson, word association and more with the Omaha Burke product

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Nick Henrich, a linebacker from Omaha.
Year: Redshirt freshman.
Position: Inside linebacker.
Spot on the depth chart: No. 1.
Hometown: Omaha (Burke).
Love and football
“I love everything about football. The highest of highs are the best, and the lows are the worst, and that’s why you love it. It’s something you really can’t describe, honestly. It’s the love and the brotherhood. There are just so many things I love about the game."
Special recruiting class
“The first day I got here and meeting all of the guys was the best. It was just such a special group that I came in with (in January 2019), and then when all of the summer guys came in I just knew it was the place for me and a family."
(Attempted) late night lift
“From the first day I early enrolled (sophomore linebacker Garrett Nelson) was my roommate and the first day we moved in — I think it was a Friday night or Saturday — and it was 9 o’clock at night and the parents were just leaving and he’s like, ‘Hey, you want to go lift?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, let’s go do it.’ So we tried to go to the weight room and we couldn’t get in. We were freshmen and we didn’t know what was going on, really. Garrett is as 'football guy' as you can get, and his passion is something that rubs off on everyone."
Team game
“At the end of the day, you always look in the mirror and see what you can control. (The Husker defense isn’t) here to point fingers or anything like that. At the end of the day, it’s about winning and losing, so we didn’t do everything we could do as a defense, and we got to keep improving.”
Word association
Memorial Stadium: “Energy.”
NFL: “Cowboys. I’m a Cowboys fan.”
Best player I’ve faced: “(Former Ohio State QB) Justin Fields.”
— Brent C. Wagner