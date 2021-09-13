The Word with Garrett Snodgrass: How the family business drives the York native in football

Family business (football or agriculture)

“I’m studying agronomy. I’m not too sure what I want to do with that. I’m still trying to get stuff figured out with football. Taking the next step in football is obviously the main goal, and possible coaching down the road. With agronomy there are plenty of opportunities throughout the Midwest, and where I’m from. I’ve been around it all of my life and it’s just something that I want to continue doing. My mom’s whole side of the family farms, and just growing up in York and being part of that community it’s obviously a lot of agriculture. And in the summer I’d go work on the farm.”