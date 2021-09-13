 Skip to main content
The Word with Garrett Snodgrass: How the family business drives the York native in football
The Word with Garrett Snodgrass: How the family business drives the York native in football

NU football practice, 8.4

Inside linebacker Garrett Snodgrass (41) runs drills during football practice on Aug. 4 at Hawks Championship Center.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel give a two-minute rundown of Monday's NU athletics press conference on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Year: Redshirt freshman.

Position: Inside linebacker

Spot on the depth chart: No. 2.

Hometown: York.

Midwest tour

“I visited a few FCS schools, like South Dakota State and South Dakota. And then I started visiting Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas State, Iowa State. The recruiting process was fun, but I knew I wanted to come here."

Preparation

“(Getting ready for the next opponent) starts on Monday. We start looking at some of the key plays they run, and the issues that they present. And then we start looking at their players — how their running backs move; and with their offensive line what kind of keys are we going to get that week? I like that part of football, the mental side of things. I think it’s really interesting how it all works. I obviously grew up around football (his dad, Glen, is the head football coach at York) and it’s pretty important to me. It’s awesome just being around it all of the time. I love it."

Garrett Snodgrass

Snodgrass

First game

“The first game I played in was Purdue my true freshmen year (in 2019). I was on the kickoff unit. I got four or five snaps in that game. That was awesome. It was pretty surreal. It wasn’t in Memorial Stadium, but it was still just crazy to go out there and represent the state. That was the first game I traveled to. My parents were there. They were fired up. It was a pretty cool day."

Family business (football or agriculture)

“I’m studying agronomy. I’m not too sure what I want to do with that. I’m still trying to get stuff figured out with football. Taking the next step in football is obviously the main goal, and possible coaching down the road. With agronomy there are plenty of opportunities throughout the Midwest, and where I’m from. I’ve been around it all of my life and it’s just something that I want to continue doing. My mom’s whole side of the family farms, and just growing up in York and being part of that community it’s obviously a lot of agriculture. And in the summer I’d go work on the farm.”

Word association

Training table: “Rice and chicken breasts.”

Electric scooter: “The freshmen all get scooters.”

NFL: “Bears.”

— Brent C. Wagner

