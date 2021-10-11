The Word with Damion Daniels: Playing with his brother, a team-first mentality and word association

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Damion Daniels, a defensive linemen from Dallas

Year: Junior

Position: Nose tackle

Depth chart: No. 1

Hometown: Dallas

Child

“I’ve been playing football since I was 4 years old, and I actually grew up playing linebacker. When I was 12 years old that’s when I started playing defensive line. Ever since then I’ve never looked back. I like begin a defensive linemen because you get to put hands on people first. Everything is won in the trenches, so it’s establishing the line of scrimmage.

Brother

“My highlight at Nebraska is being able to play with my brother, (Darrion who is now playing for the San Francisco 49ers), that’s for sure. What I love about Memorial Stadium is the 90,000 people. It gives me goosebumps, and gets me fired up.”

Blessed