The Word with Damion Daniels: Playing with his brother, a team-first mentality and word association

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Damion Daniels, a defensive linemen from Dallas
Year: Junior
Position: Nose tackle
Depth chart: No. 1
Hometown: Dallas
Child
“I’ve been playing football since I was 4 years old, and I actually grew up playing linebacker. When I was 12 years old that’s when I started playing defensive line. Ever since then I’ve never looked back. I like begin a defensive linemen because you get to put hands on people first. Everything is won in the trenches, so it’s establishing the line of scrimmage.
Brother
“My highlight at Nebraska is being able to play with my brother, (Darrion who is now playing for the San Francisco 49ers), that’s for sure. What I love about Memorial Stadium is the 90,000 people. It gives me goosebumps, and gets me fired up.”
Blessed
“I’ve loved every game I’ve played in at Nebraska. Being able to wear that ‘N’ on my helmet, it’s just something that not everybody has had the opportunity to do. I’m blessed to have that opportunity."
Driven
“We are not where we want to be at, so I am not satisfied (with individual successes). So until we are where we want to be, then I can start looking at stuff like that and be happy. But right now I am not happy, and I am not satisfied.”
Word association
Lincoln: “Has a prestigious university.”
Road games: “Don’t compare to being at Memorial Stadium.”
Twitter: “Outside noise.”
— Brent C. Wagner