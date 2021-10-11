 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Word with Damion Daniels: Playing with his brother, a team-first mentality and word association
0 Comments
topical

The Word with Damion Daniels: Playing with his brother, a team-first mentality and word association

  • 0
Buffalo vs. Nebraska, 9.11

Nebraska's Damion Daniels (93) enjoys a second-quarter tackle against Buffalo on Sept. 11 at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Damion Daniels, a defensive linemen from Dallas

Year: Junior

Position: Nose tackle

Depth chart: No. 1

Hometown: Dallas

Child

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

“I’ve been playing football since I was 4 years old, and I actually grew up playing linebacker. When I was 12 years old that’s when I started playing defensive line. Ever since then I’ve never looked back. I like begin a defensive linemen because you get to put hands on people first. Everything is won in the trenches, so it’s establishing the line of scrimmage.

Brother

“My highlight at Nebraska is being able to play with my brother, (Darrion who is now playing for the San Francisco 49ers), that’s for sure. What I love about Memorial Stadium is the 90,000 people. It gives me goosebumps, and gets me fired up.”

Blessed

“I’ve loved every game I’ve played in at Nebraska. Being able to wear that ‘N’ on my helmet, it’s just something that not everybody has had the opportunity to do. I’m blessed to have that opportunity."

Driven

“We are not where we want to be at, so I am not satisfied (with individual successes). So until we are where we want to be, then I can start looking at stuff like that and be happy. But right now I am not happy, and I am not satisfied.”

Word association

Lincoln: “Has a prestigious university.”

Road games: “Don’t compare to being at Memorial Stadium.”

Twitter: “Outside noise.”

— Brent C. Wagner

+1 
Damion Daniels, Nebraska defensive line

Daniels
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: We're talking Gophers. What kind of challenge do the Huskers have Saturday?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News