The Word with Chris Kolarevic: A chance to play Power Five football, Nebraska's tradition and a round of word association

Rise and shine

“Having practice in the morning is awesome. It’s so much better than afternoon. You get it done and you’re done by 11 a.m. and you have the rest of the day for school and to eat. You’re not waiting around for practice all day, and practice doesn’t go until 6 at night. The first meeting is at 7 a.m., and I get here about 6:30 a.m. I eat quick and then go up to the meeting. We usually have meetings from 7 to about 8:15 and the practice starts after that. Usually practice is done at 11. And then we go back for meetings at 5 p.m.

Tradition

“The history of Nebraska is unique. There are very few places that have won multiple national championships, and this is one of them. It hasn’t been to that level in a little bit here, but just to hear and learn about the history and tradition and what this place has been, and what it’s going to be in the future, it’s a cool tradition to be a part of.

Future

“I want to play in the NFL. I’m going to put all of my effort into that right now. And I’m getting my master’s in business. You can use that for a lot of different things. So I’ll try some things and see what I enjoy doing.”