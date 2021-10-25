 Skip to main content
The Word with Chris Kolarevic: A chance to play Power Five football, Nebraska's tradition and a round of word association
topical

  • Updated
Fordham vs. Nebraska, 9.4

Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) tackles Fordham's Hamze El-Zayat (1) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Beginning with the starting QB, Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss four Husker notes Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Chris Kolarevic, a linebacker from Traverse City, Michigan.

Year: Junior

Position: Linebacker

Depth chart: No. 2

Hometown: Traverse City, Michigan

Power 5 chance

“I graduated from my old school (Northern Iowa) and had two years (of eligibility) left and I figured I’d go get a master’s degree and I wanted to play at a Power Five school and Nebraska seemed like a good fit. (Nebraska coaches Scott Frost and Erik Chinander) both coached at UNI for a little bit so they know some of the coaches over there. It happened pretty fast. I went in the transfer portal and these guys offered me the next day and I ended up committing pretty quick.

“The biggest difference is the availability of resources as far as food and facilities. UNI had great facilities and great everything but there is an extra level of resources here of money and food and different things that they can give you. It just makes our job easier as football players. Physically the football is a little better. I wouldn’t say anything crazy. It’s a little better. Everybody is a little faster and a little bigger. A lot of it is because of those resources that big schools have I think.

Rise and shine

“Having practice in the morning is awesome. It’s so much better than afternoon. You get it done and you’re done by 11 a.m. and you have the rest of the day for school and to eat. You’re not waiting around for practice all day, and practice doesn’t go until 6 at night. The first meeting is at 7 a.m., and I get here about 6:30 a.m. I eat quick and then go up to the meeting. We usually have meetings from 7 to about 8:15 and the practice starts after that. Usually practice is done at 11. And then we go back for meetings at 5 p.m.

Tradition

“The history of Nebraska is unique. There are very few places that have won multiple national championships, and this is one of them. It hasn’t been to that level in a little bit here, but just to hear and learn about the history and tradition and what this place has been, and what it’s going to be in the future, it’s a cool tradition to be a part of.

Future

“I want to play in the NFL. I’m going to put all of my effort into that right now. And I’m getting my master’s in business. You can use that for a lot of different things. So I’ll try some things and see what I enjoy doing.”

Word association

Lincoln: “Football.”

Bye week: “Sleep.”

Option offense: “Difficult.”

Parker Gabriel and Steven M. Sipple deliver the latest Huskers' two-minute rundown Monday at Memorial Stadium.
+1 
