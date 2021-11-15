The word with Brendan Franke: The 'pretty unique story' of how the Gretna grad became NU's kickoff specialist

Before Nebraska

“I played last year at Morningside. We played our whole regular season in the fall, and then we had to take a break until the playoffs in the spring (and reached the NAIA semifinals). I was just kickoff, and then backup field goal. I kicked a couple of PATs here and there."

Tryout

“(Last spring) I was quitting football to go play soccer at Bellevue. And then (former Husker lineman) Aaron Graham, he sent some of my film (to Nebraska). He had talked to me about getting me in here for a tryout. He ended up getting me in contact with the right people. I’d already been released from Morningside. I had my tryout, and I guess I did good enough to be here.

“(During my tryout) I got all of my medical stuff done. And then I did a couple of kickoffs in front of (the staff). That was about it. They said, ‘We’ll let you know.’ I was kicking against another (UNL student).

“I was kind of having a fanboy moment when I walked in there. I was like, ‘That’s Coach (Scott) Frost over there.’ I was a little intimidated. He started walking my way. I shook his hand, and I was amazed that I wasn’t treated like I was below him."

Touchbacks