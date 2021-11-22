The word with Ben Stille: The benefit of playing 30 minutes from home; a future in football; word association

“My favorite win is that Michigan State win that first year with Scott Frost. (Nebraska won 9-6 in Lincoln), Obviously, there were a lot of growing pains we went through that first year for sure, and are still going through. But it was nice just being able to get a quality win against a quality opponent late in the year after we’d been through a ton."

“(My family is always waiting for me outside the locker room after home games). That was one of the advantages of going to school 30 minutes from home. It means a lot to them. I know they’re proud of me. Just having their support is always nice. My grandparents being able to see me is a huge thing. They can’t travel to away games — they’re in their 90s. My grandma can still make it to the home games, so that’s a huge bonus. She’s been at just about every one of my home games. She’s 94 (years old). She’ll be there on Friday.”