The Word with Austin Allen: The game the Aurora native wants back, looking ahead and a round of word association

Each week, we're taking a deeper dive with a Husker player for "The Word." Next up is Austin Allen, a tight end from Aurora.
Year: Junior.
Position: Tight end.
Spot on the depth chart: No. 1.
Hometown: Aurora.
At least eight games left
“This season, there are a lot of promising things in our offense. And then defense has been playing really well. They’ve played some high-powered offenses and shut them down, really. Oklahoma is a really, really high-powered offense, and they did a lot of great things against them. There are a lot of things to take away from the season so far, and there are a lot of things to build on, too. There are still eight games left. We’re only one-third of the way through the season. It’s good we have a lot left because I know we’ve had a couple of rough games. Illinois, I want that one back. But there is a lot of stuff we can learn from that game, and there is a lot of stuff we can learn from the Oklahoma game. From those games, you can just see how far we’ve come as a team in those two games. We’ve got eight games left to get this thing switched around.
Practice battles
“(We compete in practice). On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday we’re grinding. It’s offense vs. defense and we’re getting things fired up. We got to get ready for a Big Ten opponent on Saturday. So (on Monday) it’s one (No. 1) offense vs. one defense. And they’re going to give us some of their looks, and we’re going to give them some of Michigan’s State’s looks. It’s a grind, but we need that. I need to be blocking guys like Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor on the edge to get ready for a defensive line like Michigan State.
Becoming a captain
“(My best day in the program) was probably when I was nominated captain. That was a big honor for me, just to see my hard work of becoming a leader come to fruition. And the team seeing me as one of the leaders and voting on me. That was probably one of my coolest days as a Husker. I was hugging all of my teammates when I got to the locker room, and I put something in the family group chat that said, ‘I did it.’
Making plays
“I like when I have the ball in my hand in space to be able to use my length and be able to maneuver guys. It seems like all of the balls I ever get now are just a catch and then I get tackled right away. Just when I’m able to get the ball in space and be able to make some plays.”