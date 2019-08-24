OFFENSE
QB: Justin Fields, Ohio State. Uber-talented, but unproven. Should flourish in Ryan Day's offense.
Backup: Nate Stanley, Iowa.
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin. More than 4,000 rushing yards through two college seasons, including 2,194 last year.
Backup: JK Dobbins, Ohio State.
WR1: Laviska Shenault, Colorado. In just nine games last season, had 86 catches for 1,011 yards and six TDs.
Backup: K.J. Hill, Ohio State.
WR2: Rondale Moore, Purdue. The most electrifying playmaker in the Big Ten. Had 2,215 all-purpose yards in 2018.
Backup: Nick Westbrook, Indiana.
WR3: Tyler Johnson, Minnesota. One of the best receivers to ever wear a Minnesota uniform.
Backup: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota.
TE: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue. Big-play threat averaged 17.1 yards on 34 catches (583 total yards) in 2018.
Backup: Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin.
LT: Alaric Jackson, Iowa. Second-team all-Big Ten pick last season is in charge of protecting Nate Stanley's blind side.
Backup: Thayer Munford, Ohio State.
LG: Daniel Faalele, Minnesota. Enormous (6-foot-9, 400 pounds) sophomore played in 10 games and started eight as a freshman in 2018.
Backup: Alex Palczewski, Illinois.
C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin. No one better in the nation at his craft. Likely first-team All-American.
Backup: Cole Banwart, Iowa.
RG: Coy Cronk, Indiana. Has appeared in 36 games for the Hoosiers, starting all 36.
Backup: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin.
RT: Tristan Wirfs, Iowa. Honorable mention all-Big Ten last season.
Backup: Rashawn Slater, Northwestern.
DEFENSE
DE1: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa. Led the Big Ten last season with 10.5 sacks. A monster on the defensive line.
Backup: Carter Coughlin, Minnesota.
DT1: Joe Gaziano, Northwestern. Two-time all-Big Ten pick has 16.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
Backup: Tyree Turner, South Alabama.
DT2: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado. Team-best 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in his first season as a Buff.
Backup: Jack Heflin, Northern Illinois.
DE2: Chase Young, Ohio State. For all the talent on OSU's defensive line last year, it was Young who led the team in sacks with 9.5.
Backup: Chauncey Golston, Iowa.
OLB1: Markus Bailey, Purdue. Had a chance to leave for the NFL after a 115-tackle junior season, but returned to West Lafayette.
Backup: Zack Baun, Wisconsin.
MLB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern. Just a junior, but already has more than 220 career tackles.
Backup: Antonio Jones-Davis, Northern Illinois.
OLB2: Malik Harrison, Ohio State. Honorable mention all-Big Ten last season after tying for the team lead in tackles.
Backup: Kyle Pugh, Northern Illinois.
CB1: Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State. The top corner in the nation coming out of high school has played in 27 games in his first two seasons.
Backup: Antoine Brooks, Maryland.
CB2: Matt Hankins, Iowa. Limited by injuries in 2018, Hankins still had 48 tackles in eight games.
Backup: Geno Stone, Iowa.
S1: Jordan Fuller, Ohio State. All-Big Ten pick last season will be one of the top safeties in the league.
Backup: Darnell Savage, Maryland.
S2: Antoine Winfield, Minnesota. A freshman All-American in 2016 before injuries derailed his last two seasons.
Backup: Marcelino Ball, Indiana.
P: Drue Chrisman, Ohio State. Two-time Ray Guy Award semifinalist averaged 44.2 yards per kick in 2018.
Backup: Blake Hayes, Illinois.
K: Logan Justus, Indiana. Made 15 of 18 field goals and 32 of 33 extra points last season. Started his career as a walk-on.
Backup: Joseph Petrino, Maryland.