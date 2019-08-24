{{featured_button_text}}
Outback Bowl Football

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) strips the ball from Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) during the first half of the Outback Bowl last season.

 Associated Press file photo

OFFENSE

QB: Justin Fields, Ohio State. Uber-talented, but unproven. Should flourish in Ryan Day's offense.

Backup: Nate Stanley, Iowa.

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin. More than 4,000 rushing yards through two college seasons, including 2,194 last year.

Backup: JK Dobbins, Ohio State.

WR1: Laviska Shenault, Colorado. In just nine games last season, had 86 catches for 1,011 yards and six TDs.

Backup: K.J. Hill, Ohio State.

WR2: Rondale Moore, Purdue. The most electrifying playmaker in the Big Ten. Had 2,215 all-purpose yards in 2018.

Backup: Nick Westbrook, Indiana.

WR3: Tyler Johnson, Minnesota. One of the best receivers to ever wear a Minnesota uniform.

Backup: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota.

TE: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue. Big-play threat averaged 17.1 yards on 34 catches (583 total yards) in 2018.

Backup: Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin.

LT: Alaric Jackson, Iowa. Second-team all-Big Ten pick last season is in charge of protecting Nate Stanley's blind side.

Backup: Thayer Munford, Ohio State.

LG: Daniel Faalele, Minnesota. Enormous (6-foot-9, 400 pounds) sophomore played in 10 games and started eight as a freshman in 2018.

Backup: Alex Palczewski, Illinois.

Tyler Biadasz

Wisconsin's Tyler Biadasz (61).

C: Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin. No one better in the nation at his craft. Likely first-team All-American.

Backup: Cole Banwart, Iowa.

RG: Coy Cronk, Indiana. Has appeared in 36 games for the Hoosiers, starting all 36.

Backup: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin.

RT: Tristan Wirfs, Iowa. Honorable mention all-Big Ten last season. 

Backup: Rashawn Slater, Northwestern.

DEFENSE

DE1: A.J. Epenesa, Iowa. Led the Big Ten last season with 10.5 sacks. A monster on the defensive line.

Backup: Carter Coughlin, Minnesota.

DT1: Joe Gaziano, Northwestern. Two-time all-Big Ten pick has 16.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

Backup: Tyree Turner, South Alabama.

DT2: Mustafa Johnson, Colorado. Team-best 8.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in his first season as a Buff.

Backup: Jack Heflin, Northern Illinois.

Ohio State Getting Defensive Football

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young runs a drill earlier this month in Columbus, Ohio.

DE2: Chase Young, Ohio State. For all the talent on OSU's defensive line last year, it was Young who led the team in sacks with 9.5.

Backup: Chauncey Golston, Iowa.

OLB1: Markus Bailey, Purdue. Had a chance to leave for the NFL after a 115-tackle junior season, but returned to West Lafayette.

Backup: Zack Baun, Wisconsin.

MLB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern. Just a junior, but already has more than 220 career tackles.

Backup: Antonio Jones-Davis, Northern Illinois.

OLB2: Malik Harrison, Ohio State. Honorable mention all-Big Ten last season after tying for the team lead in tackles.

Backup: Kyle Pugh, Northern Illinois.

CB1: Jeffrey Okudah, Ohio State. The top corner in the nation coming out of high school has played in 27 games in his first two seasons.

Backup: Antoine Brooks, Maryland.

CB2: Matt Hankins, Iowa. Limited by injuries in 2018, Hankins still had 48 tackles in eight games.

Backup: Geno Stone, Iowa.

S1: Jordan Fuller, Ohio State. All-Big Ten pick last season will be one of the top safeties in the league.

Backup: Darnell Savage, Maryland.

Middle Tennessee Minnesota Football

Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. (11).

S2: Antoine Winfield, Minnesota. A freshman All-American in 2016 before injuries derailed his last two seasons.

Backup: Marcelino Ball, Indiana.

P: Drue Chrisman, Ohio State. Two-time Ray Guy Award semifinalist averaged 44.2 yards per kick in 2018.

Backup: Blake Hayes, Illinois.

K: Logan Justus, Indiana. Made 15 of 18 field goals and 32 of 33 extra points last season. Started his career as a walk-on.

Backup: Joseph Petrino, Maryland.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

