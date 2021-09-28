The top of Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings remain steady, but there's movement abound

The Wolverines looked poised to run away from the Scarlet Knights early, but their offense hit the skids in the second half and they had to hang on for dear life. In fact, Michigan remained unbeaten despite not picking up a first down in the second half and leading 20-3 at intermission. Jim Harbaugh’s team now goes on the road to the West two straight weeks against Wisconsin and Nebraska.

6. Maryland (4-0, 1-0)

Previous: 8. LW: 37-16 vs. Kent State.

The Terps got to four wins and capped off nonconference play with a victory over a Kent State team that many think is going to be a factor in the MAC this fall. The going is going to get much tougher for Mike Locksley’s team, but they’ve done what they need to so far to put themselves in position for bowl eligibility and a solid step forward in 2021. Now, can they make a little noise in the division? Or, if not that, at least make themselves a nuisance?

7. Indiana (2-2, 0-1)

Previous: 10. LW: W 33-31 at Western Kentucky.