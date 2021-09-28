The top of Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings remain steady, but there's movement abound

For the second straight week, the Nittany Lions push the Hawkeyes at the top of Parker Gabriel's Big Ten power rankings, but Kirk Ferentz's group stands firm at No. 1.
1. Iowa (4-0, 1-0)
Previous: 1. Last week: W 24-14 vs. Colorado State.
The Hawkeyes didn’t exactly roll past the Rams — they only had 54 rushing yards on 32 attempts — but they stayed unbeaten and, on this weekend in the Big Ten, that’s enough to stay at the top of the rankings. Nobody in the West Division looks particularly formidable offensively, but Kirk Ferentz’s team so far has the best combination of stout defense and a steady run game.
2. Penn State (4-0, 1-0)
Previous: 2. LW: W 38-17 vs. Villanova.
The Nittany Lions polished off nonconference play in cruise control and now will return to the business of trying to win the Big Ten East. They’ll get right into the thick of it, too, with a home game against Indiana and a road trip to Iowa the next two Saturdays. That will be a good test of where James Franklin’s team is. They’ll have to go through the big dogs, of course, but PSU’s in control of its own path so far.
3. Ohio State (3-1, 1-0)
Previous: 3. LW: W 59-7 vs. Akron.
The Buckeyes started sluggishly but blew out the lowly Zips to get through their final nonconference game. Now, Ryan Day’s team faces Rutgers, Maryland and Indiana in its next three games back in league play. OSU will have to get straightened out on defense and continue to progress offensively, but they managed just fine without quarterback C.J. Stroud on Saturday. Kyle McCord was 13-of-18 for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
4. Michigan State (4-0, 2-0)
Previous: 4. LW: W 23-20 OT vs. Nebraska.
The Spartans looked ready to fall for the first time Saturday night before an improbable victory against the Huskers. Mel Tucker’s team has found a way to win every time it’s played so far this season, and that counts for something. Michigan State will need better production in the run game than it got against a stingy NU defense — 71 yards on 30 carries — but the Spartans are shaping up to be a tough out each week. MSU has one more nonconference game against Western Kentucky before returning to league play with back-to-back road games against Rutgers and Indiana.
5. Michigan (4-0, 1-0)
Previous: 5. LW: W 20-13 vs. Rutgers.
The Wolverines looked poised to run away from the Scarlet Knights early, but their offense hit the skids in the second half and they had to hang on for dear life. In fact, Michigan remained unbeaten despite not picking up a first down in the second half and leading 20-3 at intermission. Jim Harbaugh’s team now goes on the road to the West two straight weeks against Wisconsin and Nebraska.
6. Maryland (4-0, 1-0)
Previous: 8. LW: 37-16 vs. Kent State.
The Terps got to four wins and capped off nonconference play with a victory over a Kent State team that many think is going to be a factor in the MAC this fall. The going is going to get much tougher for Mike Locksley’s team, but they’ve done what they need to so far to put themselves in position for bowl eligibility and a solid step forward in 2021. Now, can they make a little noise in the division? Or, if not that, at least make themselves a nuisance?
7. Indiana (2-2, 0-1)
Previous: 10. LW: W 33-31 at Western Kentucky.
The Hoosiers sneaked past the Hilltoppers in their final tuneup before league play. Stephen Carr’s 1-yard run with 4:27 left in the game put IU up two scores and just out of reach. Tom Allen’s team has two losses to top-10 teams and faces another one on Saturday when it travels to Penn State. It hardly gets easier after the Nittany Lions, too. After a bye week, the Hoosiers have Michigan State and Ohio State at home.
8. Purdue (3-1, 1-0)
Previous: 11. LW: W 13-9 vs. Illinois.
It hasn’t always been pretty so far this year for Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers, but they’re 3-1 and have a divisional win under their belts after holding on to knock off Illinois on Saturday. Purdue did it despite rushing for just 38 yards on 26 carries. The defense allowed 275 total yards to the Illini. Now, they’ll try to get to 2-0 against the West when they host Minnesota on Saturday.
9. Rutgers (3-1, 0-1)
Previous: 9. LW: L 20-13 at Michigan.
Man, Rutgers had a golden opportunity to spring a big upset on Saturday. It didn’t allow Michigan to gain a first down in the second half, but a 20-3 halftime deficit proved to be too much to overcome. The Scarlet Knights had scoring chances, too, but failed on a fourth-down try and missed a field goal down the stretch.
10. Minnesota (2-2, 0-1)
Previous: 6. LW: L 14-10 vs. Bowling Green.
The Gophers had one of the worst weekends in the conference, dropping a nonconference home game to Bowling Green. P.J. Fleck’s team has been confounding so far. It looked game against Ohio State in Week 1 and hammered Colorado last week, but now has suffered quite a setback. BGSU entered as 30-plus point underdogs. The Gophers have a series of toss-up type league games ahead with Purdue, Nebraska, Maryland and Northwestern in the month of October.
11. Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1)
Previous: 7. LW: L 41-13 vs. Notre Dame.
UW took the lead against Notre Dame early in the third quarter but got outscored 31-3 in the final frame in a demoralizing neutral-site loss. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz threw four interceptions, including two pick sixes in the final three minutes of the game. Paul Chryst’s offense has really struggled so far this season, and he’ll have to decide how to get it fixed and whether to continue rolling with Mertz as the Badgers return to Big Ten play with Michigan and Illinois the next two weeks.
12. Illinois (1-4, 1-2)
Previous: 12. LW: L 13-9 at Purdue.
Ever since Illinois beat Nebraska to open its season, its lost four straight games. The floundering Illini couldn’t muster a touchdown against the Boilermakers on Saturday. It’s quickly becoming a long first season in Champaign for first-year head coach Bret Bielema. He’s got a big project on his hands.
13. Nebraska (2-3, 0-2)
Previous: 13. LW: L 23-20 OT at Michigan State.
Nebraska’s offense had the ball for more than 37 minutes. Its defense didn’t allow a first down in the final 30 minutes of regulation, surrendering just 14 yards on 15 snaps to Michigan State. The Huskers took the lead midway through the fourth quarter. Then MSU returned a punt for a touchdown in the final four minutes, intercepted Adrian Martinez in overtime and won on a walk-off field goal. How many more ways can the Huskers find to lose? They’ve lost three games this year by a combined 18 points. Next up: Northwestern and Michigan at home back-to-back and then a trip to Minnesota before NU’s first bye week.
14. Northwestern (2-2, 0-1)
Previous: 14. LW: W 35-6 vs. Ohio.
The Wildcats got out of nonconference play with a win and now will travel to Lincoln to face the Huskers in a matchup that somehow, some way always seems to come down to the wire. Can Pat Fitzgerald and company find a little bit of a spark?
