'The state needed it': Smooth sailing turned to survival mode, but Huskers hang on to beat Penn State

If there’s a lesson Scott Frost has learned in his nearly three years now as the head coach of his alma mater, perhaps it’s the same one Nebraska has been learning seemingly for most of its football days since the fall of 2011.

Nothing in the Big Ten comes easily.

Not even when your redshirt freshman quarterback sparkles early in his first career start.

Not even when your opportunistic defense sets up one first-half score with a turnover and puts a touchdown on the board itself.

Not even when you deliver a sizable punch — try a 21-point first-half lead — to an opponent that began the season with national championship hopes but traveled all the way across the conference’s footprint in the middle of November carrying a winless record like an albatross around its neck.

In some places, that’s all a recipe for a blowout.

At the venerable old big house on Stadium Drive, which hadn’t hosted a football game in nearly a calendar year — nearly the same amount of time since the program that makes its home here won a game — all of that merely preceded heart palpitations and anxious moments as the visiting Nittany Lions mounted a pair of attempts at tying the game in the waning moments.