'The state needed it': Smooth sailing turned to survival mode, but Huskers hang on to beat Penn State

If there’s a lesson Scott Frost has learned in his nearly three years now as the head coach of his alma mater, perhaps it’s the same one Nebraska has been learning seemingly for most of its football days since the fall of 2011.
Nothing in the Big Ten comes easily.
Not even when your redshirt freshman quarterback sparkles early in his first career start.
Not even when your opportunistic defense sets up one first-half score with a turnover and puts a touchdown on the board itself.
Not even when you deliver a sizable punch — try a 21-point first-half lead — to an opponent that began the season with national championship hopes but traveled all the way across the conference’s footprint in the middle of November carrying a winless record like an albatross around its neck.
In some places, that’s all a recipe for a blowout.
At the venerable old big house on Stadium Drive, which hadn’t hosted a football game in nearly a calendar year — nearly the same amount of time since the program that makes its home here won a game — all of that merely preceded heart palpitations and anxious moments as the visiting Nittany Lions mounted a pair of attempts at tying the game in the waning moments.
In the end, though, Nebraska came out on top by a count of 30-23, marking its first win of the 2020 campaign in a fashion that on the one hand took perhaps, by his own postgame estimate, a year off Frost’s life expectancy but also maybe, just maybe, will help fortify this team over the coming weeks of a rugged conference slate sure to produce more slim margins.
“The state needed it, the team needed it and I needed it,” Frost said after the game. “We talked at halftime and I talked to them frankly about how we’ve been in that situation before. …
“You need to learn how to win, and I think winning will help the kids know they can win and find ways to win going forward.”
Smooth sailing in the first half turned into second-half survival mode quickly for Nebraska after it opened up a 27-6 halftime lead.
The Nittany Lions trimmed that margin by 10 heading into the fourth quarter, then used a quick-strike 74-yard completion to standout tight end Pat Freiermuth to set up a score with 9 minutes, 20 seconds remaining that closed the gap further, to 30-23.
At that point, Frost said he was having flashbacks to a dominant first half that turned into a loss last September at Colorado in part because of a 96-yard flea-flicker for a touchdown.
The drama had just begun for the Blackshirts, who got the two big plays in the first half but ultimately — in part because of the forced turnovers — had to defend 91 plays and surrendered 501 yards against a PSU offense that possessed the ball for more than 36 minutes.
Two times, Penn State had a chance to tie the game.
The defense held once, taxed as it was, thanks to passes defended by Deontai Williams, then Dicaprio Bootle, then finally Marquel Dismuke on fourth-and-10. That gave Nebraska the ball back with 3:37 to go.
The offense, like much of the second half, struggled to get anything going and punted after three plays with less than a minute of clock whittled off. Over the final 30 minutes in total, Penn State outgained Nebraska 310-95 and had a whopping 18 first downs to NU’s six.
On its final drive, Penn State moved all the way to first-and-10 at the Nebraska 11. A pair of incompletions from Will Levis came before the Huskers sacked him to bring up fourth down and the ballgame from the 13.
Support Local Journalism
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey said he couldn’t watch, instead turning his back and getting a play-by-play from senior left tackle Brenden Jaimes, especially absent the Memorial Stadium roar that would normally accompany such a moment.
“It was crazy, but I had all the confidence in the world in them,” sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson said.
Ben Stille, perhaps NU’s best lineman through three games and a senior who has seen many low points over the course of his career in Lincoln, closed the door with authority, getting to Levis and roping him to the turf as the ball fluttered harmlessly to the ground.
“That was definitely a high-pressure situation for us, but I was proud of the way the guys responded,” Stille said.
You want to know how hard it is to win in the Big Ten? Saturday was a perfect example.
“I think it’s a huge part of developing as a program and growing as a program, being able to finish games and make plays when the game is on the line,” Stille said.
McCaffrey was the early catalyst for Nebraska, showing throughout his first start the same kind of Energizer Bunny qualities he’s become known for in jack-of-all-trades duty through his first seven career games.
When a familiar obstacle popped up in the form of a false-start penalty on the opening drive, turning a third-and-5 into third-and-10 and threatening to stall the Huskers in the same manner they’ve seen too often this year, McCaffrey calmly made a defender miss and gained 12 with his legs for a first down.
Later, he finished the drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge. His first drive as a starter: 4-of-5 passing for 45 yards, plus 24 more on the ground.
It kicked off a first half that saw a little bit of everything for Nebraska.
Junior corner Cam Taylor-Britt picked off an errant pass from PSU senior Sean Clifford on the Nittany Lions’ first drive, returning it all the way to the PSU 15 and setting up the first of Connor Culp’s two first-half field goals.
Then, after the Nittany Lions mounted a 14-play field-goal drive to trim the lead to 10-3, the Huskers hit one of their biggest offensive plays of the season so far.
Freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts took a fly sweep from the PSU 45, turned on the jets up the field and raced for his first career touchdown as a Husker. That score made it 17-3. Then senior Nebraska safety Deontai Williams sacked Clifford and knocked the ball out, picked it up and found himself all alone for a 26-yard scoop-and-score that put the Huskers up 24-3 midway through the second quarter.
Culp’s second field goal came as the half expired and sent Nebraska to the locker room with nearly double the points it averaged over its first two full games.
Then came the rocky second half.
In the end, though, Nebraska improved to 1-2 and can return to practice to begin working on a home game against Illinois with a sunnier outlook on things, even if there’s still plenty of work to be done.
“The team needed to turn the page on being in some of those games and not finding a way to get it done,” Frost said. “I think everybody in Nebraska can see the progress the defense has made and how much more athletic we are, how much harder they play and how much smarter they play. Credit to (defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) and the staff. I’m so happy for the kids, I’m so happy for the coaching staff, so happy for Nebraska fans that have been waiting on this as impatiently as I have.
“It certainly wasn’t the prettiest game, but anytime you win, I think it’s going to help boost us going forward.”
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!