The (spring game) scene: Dylan Raiola soaks in scene (and holds babies); Rich Glover offers a lesson or two

Dylan Raiola is still more than two years away from suiting up for his first college football game.
And judging by his offer list, there is no guarantee he plays at Nebraska.
And yet, the No. 1 quarterback recruit for 2024 and the son of former Husker great Dominic Raiola was one of the most popular stars at Saturday's Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
How popular? Well, he was holding a baby for a photo op before the game. And he signed several autographs for fans coming to the railing behind the west sideline.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Raiola was donning Husker gear as he mingled with fellow prospects and others, including his uncle Donovan, who came over to give him a hug minutes before the game.
Raiola was not the only quarterback prospect in the house for Saturday's festivities. William Watson, who is committed to the Huskers' 2023 class, made the trek from Massachusetts.
Watson was standing behind the quarterbacks during pregame warmups.
Watson and Raiola, of course, won't be stepping onto the field immediately. One prospect that can is pass rusher Ochaun Mathis, and he was front and center Saturday.
The former TCU Horned Frog, one of the most sought-after transfers left in the portal, stood at midfield for most of Saturday's pregame warmups. He visited with current Huskers and former Huskers, too, including Jason Peter.
The Huskers welcomed prospects in droves this weekend, and that was clear looking at the sidelines Saturday. Before the game, prospects lined up around the 50-yard line on the east sideline and then snaked around the north end zone to the east side.
The group included highly ranked recruits, like four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley, who is committed to Georgia, and four-star linebacker Phil Picciotti from Perkasie, Pennsylvania. It included key in-state prospects like Elkhorn South defensive end Maverick Noonan and Omaha North lineman Tyson Terry. Scottsbluff offensive lineman Brock Knutson, who just received an offer from Arizona State, also was in the house.
It turned out to be quite a day for Knutson, a three-star prospect. Before the scrimmage, CFL standout Yoshi Hardrick found him and, looked at his nametag and said, "You're from Nebraska?! Come on home, man! Come on home!" Hardrick didn't know at the time that Knutson didn't have a scholarship offer from the Huskers.
Knutson, though, was only offerless for a short while longer. He announced after the game that he had talked with head coach Scott Frost and earned a scholarship offer from the Huskers. He'll have the chance to join a class that already features in-state linemen Gunnar Gottula and Sam Sledge, both of whom were around Knutson on Saturday.
Also seen
* Former Husker Abdul Muhammad had a group of high school kids from Omaha recognized before the game. As cool as that moment was for them, it was nothing quite like getting the chance to talk and learn from former Husker legend Rich Glover.
Glover talked to kids — he asked how many were going to be playing defensive line — about playing in the trenches, while another person reminded the kids that Glover recorded 22 tackles in the Game of the Century.
"Twenty-two tackles … from a defensive lineman!"
* Moments later, former Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier, sharply dressed of course, spent a few moments with Glover. Just a few steps away was Trev Alberts signing autographs. Glory days, right?
* Dylan Raiola's father, Dominic, was on the sideline before the game wearing a "Run the damn ball" hat.
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson looks to make a throw during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's quarterback Chubba Purdy makes a throw during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost looks on during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (left) strips the ball away from Evan Meyersick during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Karter Bowman, 10, of Omaha, stands outside Memorial Stadium before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday.
Fans return to the campus of University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Brian Buschini punts the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant (left) is tackled by Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg runs across midfield during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster scores during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's DeShon Singleton tackles Matthew Schuster during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster celebrates during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes catches a touchdown pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Jarrett Synek (right) hands off the ball to Trevin Luben during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Matthew Schuster runs away after faking a handoff as quarterback Matt Masker fumbles during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg talks with head coach Scott Frost during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes (center) celebrates his touchdown with teammates John Goodwin (left) and Ty Hahn (right) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska quarterback Heinrich Haarberg throws the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Chubba Purdy (6) throws a pass during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Isiah Harris (right) sprints with the ball past Jimari Butler during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Ru’Quan Buckley (middle) breaks through Kevin Williams Jr. (left) (72) and Ian Boerkircher during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska celebrates Jarrett Synek's touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Jarett Synek (16) (left) runs past Simon Otte for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s John Goodwin (right) catches a pass over Phalen Sanford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's senior offensive analyst Ron Brown talks to the Huskers after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Matthew Schuster (left) gets tackled by DeShon Singleton during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s John Goodwin (46) prepares to block during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Matthew Schuster dives for a touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Bryce Benhart (left) blocks Caleb Tanner during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Fans watch the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Broc Bando (73) takes the field with his teammates before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Rahmir Johnson (14) takes the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) tackles Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (left) runs away from Marques Buford during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Logan Smothers throws a ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Alante Brown (left) is chased by Nick Henrich during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Hunter Anthony (right) goes after Blaise Gunnerson during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs with the ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
William Prince (left), Nebraska's director of players development, greets athletic director Trev Alberts during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Ashton Hausmann walks off the field after an injury during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska offensive line coach Donovan Raiola during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Nash Hutmacher is injured on the field during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's AJ Rollins catches a long pass as he is pressured by Derek Branch (left) and Myles Farmer (4) during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple walks off the field after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's tight end coach Sean Beckton (left) and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coach from the sidelines during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson looks for room to run during the first half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mickey Joseph coaches from the sidelines during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's James Carnie (center) is tackled by Simon Otte (left) and Mikai Gbayor during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Cooper Jewett (29) escapes from Seth Malcom during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple looks on from the sidelines during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Kamonte Grimes looks for room to run during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek (16) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Chase Contreraz kicks a field goal during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska fans cheer during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Tommi Hill looks toward the punted ball during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Zach Duval (left) and Ron Brown chat before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts walks around the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s senior offensive analyst Ron Brown walks on the field during warmups before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s DeShon Singleton (9) waits for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s coaches Donovan Raiola (left) and Mark Whipple walk to the locker room for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Nate Boerkircher (right) celebrates with Anthony Grant (23) after Grant scored the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Markese Stepp (30) and the team enter the field to warm up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Tommi Hill (0) and Latrell Neville (7) get ready for the next down during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Omar Brown (13) shakes hands with teammate Latrell Neville after the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s coach Scott Frost watches during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Fans release balloons as a celebration for the first touchdown during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s Casey Thompson (11) warms up before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska players make their way to the tunnel for halftime during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska recruit Ochaun Mathis stands on the field before the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
