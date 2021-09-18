The Scene: Walking the sidelines with his QB recruit son, Dominic Raiola shares his own NU-OU memories

"This is his journey and we're here on behalf of OU," Dominic said. "And at the same time, we get to see Nebraska play. So it kind of works out both ways."

The trip also brought to mind Dominic Raiola's own recruiting journey to NU, which involved Nebraska's 1996 win over Oklahoma.

"I remember Coach (Tom) Osborne offered me when they beat Oklahoma in 1996. That was my senior year of high school," Raiola said. "I remember he called me in Hawaii from the plane after they beat Oklahoma (a 73-21 NU victory)."

The rivalry, obviously, isn't what it once was, Raiola said. But that doesn't take the shine off a special day.

"This is a special game to be in. If you look at all the history, 50 years of it (since the Game of the Century) — I know it's not the rivalry it was. But it was at one point," Raiola said. "So it's a fun deal to be a part of, to call yourself somebody that played at Nebraska and played in this at one point."

The reminders of the 1971 Game of the Century were present all around OU's home.