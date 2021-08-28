The Scene: The fans return — and Husker fans happily take in the fun parts of college football in trip to Illinois

Then Shunk jumped in with a laugh: "And let's be honest, it feels good that there's beer served inside the stadium."

Those beers probably became more important to the experience as Nebraska spent most of the time tripping over itself.

That part didn't change much from last season, or the year before, when fans could watch in person.

But in the run-up to kickoff, the happiness of just being around again was plenty.

"I think there's a lot of fans that really support Scott (Frost), and really want this coaching tenure to really turn it around," Shunk said. "So to be able to show that support for the first time in what seems like a couple years is a big deal."

Shunk, Petersen, and their friends pick one road game a year to get to. They had a group of 12 at the 62-3 loss at Ohio State. They've also been to Michigan and Wisconsin. They've seen some tough stuff.

But nothing stopped them from hitting the open road until last season.