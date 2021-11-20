The scene: Swaths of empty seats in Camp Randall Stadium don't stop crowd from getting loud

MADISON, Wis. — Home finale, beautiful November day, and most of the seats in Camp Randall Stadium's south end zone sat empty.

This wasn't the north end zone, where Wisconsin's students are notoriously late arrivals thanks to their inclination to imbibe in the neighborhood around the stadium right up until kickoff. By halftime, those sections had largely filled up. And those sections still made the stadium shake during "Jump Around" before the start of the fourth quarter.

But Saturday's game marked the last in a seasonlong trend of Badgers fans leaving plenty of seats open during UW's slow start and eventual push for a Big Ten West Division title.

During last week's 35-7 home win over Northwestern, more than 20,000 Camp Randall Stadium tickets went unscanned, according to data collected by the Wisconsin State Journal.

While numbers from Saturday's game weren't immediately available, the vast majority of the bleachers in Camp Randall's south end zone sat unoccupied. A project to renovate that portion of the stadium is set to take place in the offseason. There also were a couple of open pockets in the upper corners of Camp Randall's west stadium.

All things considered, Saturday's announced attendance of 67,888 wasn't all that bad.