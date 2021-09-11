The Scene: Stirring tributes, special Tunnel Walk dot Nebraska's 9/11 anniversary festivities

They’re both in the South Dakota Air National Guard and flew to Lincoln shortly before the game.

“We took off from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, about an hour before the game and met up with the tankers in air space, took formation with them and got ready and then flew over the field right at the end of the national anthem,” Tony Sullivan said.

They landed in Lincoln and drove to the stadium. The pilots and crew were introduced during the fourth quarter to huge applause. Sullivan was planning to visit the locker room after the game.

This was the first time Tony Sullivan has done a flyover for a Nebraska game.

“It’s been a dream of mine for a long time after playing here to be able to come back and do a flyover in the F16 with the Air National Guard for a game,” he said. “And to get to do it on the 9/11 memorial game, after 20 years, it’s pretty surreal.”

Going deep

* Before the game, Frost greeted the family of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page on the field and gave them a jersey with Page’s name. He’s a Millard South graduate who was killed in Afghanistan last month.