The Scene: 'Red Carpet Experience' a success as many Husker fans take in first game at Memorial Stadium

“I had a student tell me today, 'I get to go to a Husker football game! My mom, dad, and sisters and I all get to go! And do the Red Carpet Experience.' He was so excited. Well done (Huskers).”

Kim Brehm, an elementary teacher in York, posted that message on social media this week.

Some people think it's time to let the Nebraska football team's sellout streak end. Some remain proud of the tradition and don't want to see it fade.

At any rate, take a moment to think about Brehm’s story. And take a moment to think about the first Husker football game you attended. How big everything seemed. How in awe you were that the Huskers brought all of these people together.

Maybe you can’t remember which Husker game was your first, but you probably remember who you were with.

Many people attended their first Nebraska football game Saturday when the Huskers hosted Fordham in the first home game of the season.

With about 2,000 tickets still available earlier this week, two donors made the decision to purchase those tickets and have them given to kids and their families that otherwise may not have the opportunity to attend a game. They called it the Red Carpet Experience.