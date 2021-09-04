The Scene: 'Red Carpet Experience' a success as many Husker fans take in first game at Memorial Stadium

“I had a student tell me today, 'I get to go to a Husker football game! My mom, dad, and sisters and I all get to go! And do the Red Carpet Experience.' He was so excited. Well done (Huskers).”
Kim Brehm, an elementary teacher in York, posted that message on social media this week.
Some people think it's time to let the Nebraska football team's sellout streak end. Some remain proud of the tradition and don't want to see it fade.
At any rate, take a moment to think about Brehm’s story. And take a moment to think about the first Husker football game you attended. How big everything seemed. How in awe you were that the Huskers brought all of these people together.
Maybe you can’t remember which Husker game was your first, but you probably remember who you were with.
Many people attended their first Nebraska football game Saturday when the Huskers hosted Fordham in the first home game of the season.
With about 2,000 tickets still available earlier this week, two donors made the decision to purchase those tickets and have them given to kids and their families that otherwise may not have the opportunity to attend a game. They called it the Red Carpet Experience.
In doing so, it extended Nebraska’s NCAA record 376th consecutive sellout. The streak began on the final game of Bob Devaney’s first season in 1962.
Those fans taking part in the Red Carpet Experience picked up their tickets at the Cook Pavilion on Saturday morning — along with some refreshments — and made the short walk to the stadium.
“It ended up being bigger than what we anticipated, which is part of the challenge, but was awesome,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said.
Alberts said they’re looking to do more with offering transportation in the future when there are tickets available.
After last week’s loss against Illinois, and due to COVID-19, some people wondered what it would look like at the stadium Saturday.
Outside of the stadium 30 minutes before kickoff, it still looked like the stadium was going to be full, with a stream of fans coming across the bridge from the north bottoms neighborhood.
The scene seemed normal, with parents posing their kids for photos with the stadium in the background.
The stadium was still pretty full in most sections. There were a few sections with several open seats at the top of the East and North stadiums. Some rows were comfortably full, with a little more room to stretch out than usual. The student section was full to start the game.
The announced attendance was 85,938.
Alberts' first home game
Saturday was the first home game since Alberts became athletic director this summer.
Alberts was on the field before the game, shaking hands and talking with the families of recruits who were on the sideline watching warmups. He also had a quick chat with coach Scott Frost out around midfield.
Alberts last attended a Husker football home game about six years ago.
“It’s been really cool,” Alberts said. “It was just fun to start filling in, and smelling the smells of a home football game.”
It also reminded Alberts of his first home football game when he played for Nebraska, in 1990.
“I remember my first time running out as a freshman and I almost fell down,” Alberts said. “My legs just were like rubber. You almost couldn’t get your legs underneath you there was so much adrenaline.”
Going deep
The Fordham football team got the full Lincoln gameday experience by staying in downtown Lincoln the night before the game at the Graduate. Most of the time the visiting team stays in Omaha before playing the Huskers. On Friday night some of the Fordham players were outside the hotel posing for photos. One of the Fordham staffers said it was interesting to wake up on Saturday morning to see the Melichar gas station across from the hotel with fans tailgating there.
“I guess they’re not selling much gas today,” he said.
