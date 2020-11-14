The scene outside: A few bystanders outside the stadium, but little sign of a Big Ten clash going on

There were no whistles of police directing traffic. No sound of the Cornhusker Marching Band marching to the stadium.

Fans mostly followed the advice of officials to not travel to the UNL campus, and parking lots on campus were closed to the public. Event staff and security outnumbered bystanders.

There was more traffic downtown, but not a lot. The patio of one restaurant had the game on TV, but nobody was watching. There were several hundred people watching the game outdoors in The Railyard, but most fans were seated and it wasn’t the wild scene from some past games.

Some restaurants added outdoor seating and set up extra TVs but didn’t have a lot of takers during the game.

Only a few people who didn’t have passes to the game came to the stadium. Two fans stood outside the northwest corner of the stadium on a patch of grass where they were able to view the HuskerVision screens inside the stadium and watched the game that way. The man had a big smile after Nebraska took a 10-0 lead, and looked around like he wished he could high-five someone.

Another fan (unsuccessfully) asked a few people if they had extra passes to get inside the stadium.