Charlie Beck, 3 (lower right), of Papillion covers his ears as the sirens of the police motorcycles escorting the Nebraska team buses approaches on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. He attended the game with his brother Brook, 5, and parents Craig and Elysia Beck.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Black Dog Smoke & Ale House in Urbana is a sweet little spot not far from the University of Illinois campus.
In a refurbished area of Urbana, Black Dog occupies an old brick building at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Water Street. It's maybe a 10-minute drive from Memorial Stadium through the quaint neighborhoods of the Urbana-Champaign area.
The barbecue is excellent. Most days, there's a line out the door and around the corner. There's a sign above a giant tablet of paper asking patrons to sign in when they arrive to help keep things straight.
And a few hours before a football game in the heart of Big Ten country, you can stroll right in and get a table.
No, Illinois' gameday atmosphere isn't the best in the world. In Nebraska's previous trip to Champaign in 2017, a half-full stadium and a mostly empty student section watched a Husker team that would go on to finish 4-8 beat an Illinois outfit that would go on to finish 2-10 by the score of 28-6.
What an odd evening that was. It was a Friday, first of all, and the weather was beautiful. But only a handful of Illinois' 45,000-member student body bothered to make the trek over to watch the game.
Maybe that shouldn't be surprising for a program that has had four winning seasons over the last 20 years, with the last one coming in 2011 and the last one with more than seven wins coming in 2007. Still, it felt a little strange late Saturday afternoon to be maneuvering the Journal Star rental SUV through mostly sparse pregame traffic in a relatively stress-free commute from Black Dog to the stadium.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!
It sort of reminded one of the old days, when Nebraska would make the trek down to Waco for a lazy afternoon game against what was then a hapless Baylor program in a broken-down old stadium.
Still, Illinois' students filled up their section behind the north end zone this time around. But that might have had as much to do with the school handing out free tickets all week as it did with being excited about watching two teams who oftentimes struggle to get out of their own way. Then, Illinois went ahead and gave the home fans plenty to cheer about by taking a 21-14 lead into halftime.
By the way, if you ever find yourself at Black Dog, do yourself a favor and get the Milo's Mustard sauce. Life-altering.
* As Nebraska and Illinois went through pregame warmups, the big screen on the south end of Memorial Stadium toggled through a few other games going on around the country. One was Pitt's upset of Central Florida. That footage appeared to catch at least a little bit of attention from two guys dressed in red. NU head coach Scott Frost and assistant Jovan Dewitt both appeared to catch a glimpse of their former team.
A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.