The Scene: No band, no spirit squad and no tailgating: 'Pulling up to the stadium was weird. Very weird'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ninety minutes before kickoff Saturday, the theme from "Welcome Back Kotter" blared from the Ohio Stadium loudspeakers.

Welcome back, Big Ten football.

"Normally, you see tailgaters as you're driving up to the stadium, but obviously now there's no one," said Mariesha Gibson, a native of Cincinnati who now lives and works in Columbus. "Just pulling up to the stadium was weird. Very weird."

Gibson headed off to her job as a BTN production manager. That part of her Saturday felt normal enough. But the coronavirus has impacted the look and feel of game days all over the nation. That's right, no tailgating was allowed outside the Horseshoe. No fans in the 105,000-seat stadium. Only family members of participating players (four per player), a severely restricted number of media members (including the Fox TV crew), game-operation people and a limited amount of others could be in Ohio Stadium.

All told, about 1,600 people were on hand, according to Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.

Spirit squad? Nope. Band? Not this year. However, members of the Ohio State band met at the stadium a few hours before kickoff, then dispersed to perform at various points on campus.