The Scene: Light show gives Husker fans one more reason to get off couch and into stadium

But a 2:30 p.m. game late in the season is doable, Meier says.

What's more, he says, the score of the game must be taken into consideration on some level.

Meier, though, sounds intent on keeping the show going for the foreseeable future.

"For night games, for sure, we'll keep doing it," he says. "I'd love to add some wrinkles to it."

Unlike previous seasons, Nebraska now has the infrastructure and "tools" to pull it off, Meier says.

When he joined the NU Athletic Department in October 2018, it had just recently installed a new lighting system in the stadium. In layman's terms, the new system didn't require significant time to warm up.

"That was the first piece you have to have," Meier says. "Then we kind of started experimenting, saying, 'Hey, if you turn off all the lights and put red graphics everywhere, it kind of makes the place glow red.'"

In 2019, Nebraska had an elaborate light show planned for the night game against Ohio State. Long story short, the program failed, for the most part.