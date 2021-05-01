The Scene: It was football Saturday in Lincoln again, and oh, what a joy it was for fans

Brent Wagner Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country. Follow Brent Wagner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Welcome to Memorial Stadium. Enjoy the game. Thanks for coming.”

Those words, from public address announcer Nate Rohr, welcomed many fans as they entered the stadium on a spectacular Saturday afternoon for the Red-White Spring Game.

And, man, that had to feel good, with most of the fans making it inside the stadium for the first time since the 2019 season.

Outside the stadium before the game it was a joyful, but not raucous, scene. There were a few small groups of people tailgating near their cars, but nothing like the huge setups and parties during a normal season.

Many fans posed for photos by the statue that honors the five national championship teams on the east side of the stadium.

At North Stadium, where the players enter the stadium each day, a grandmother had a big smile as she took a photo of her grandson, who was wearing a Frost jersey.

In the stadium, the 36,406 spectators were spread out in all four sections and inside many of the luxury boxes.

About 45 members of the Cornhusker Marching Band were there, standing near the student section to play the national anthem and some of the traditional pregame tunes.